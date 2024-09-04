Moto G55 smartphone get 120 Hz screen, MediaTek Dimensity 7025, camera with OIS and 30 W charger

Motorola introduced the new Moto G55 smartphone, which looks similar to the Moto G35, but has updated specifications. The device is equipped with a 6.5-inch IPS screen with FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

Inside the smartphone is a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 processor, which is paired with 4, 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of built-in storage. The device runs on Android 14 OS.

The main camera of the Moto G55 consists of two modules: a 50-megapixel one with support for optical image stabilization (OIS) and an 8-megapixel additional sensor. The front camera has a resolution of 16 MP. The smartphone is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery with support for fast charging at 30 W.

In addition, the novelty has a slot for a microSD memory card up to 1 TB, a side fingerprint scanner, a 3.5 mm jack, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, NFC and water protection. Sales of the Moto G55 will begin in Europe at the beginning of September at a price from 249 euros.

Earlier, Motorola announced the new budget Moto G45 5G smartphone, which stands out with its 6.5-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. The device has an octa-core Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor, 4 or 8 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of storage, which can be expanded using a microSD card.

The main camera consists of two modules: 50 MP and 2 MP, and the front camera has a resolution of 16 MP. The smartphone is powered by a 5000mAh battery with 18W charging. The device also has stereo speakers, a side fingerprint scanner, and protection against drops of water and dust according to the IP52 standard. The back panel of the smartphone has a skin-like coating and is offered in three colors.

The Moto G45 5G runs Android 14, with the promise of one year of OS updates and three years of security patches. The smartphone is already available for purchase in India starting at $130.

Earlier Motorola announced a new line of edge family smartphones: Motorola Edge 50 ultra, Edge 50 pro and Edge 50 fusion. The devices are distinguished by their design, which uses different curves and textures, such as wood, pearlescent polymer coating and vegan suede.