40% of the world’s electricity is generated by nature11.04.25
According to a new report by think tank Ember on the state of clean energy for 2024, the share of low-carbon energy globally will exceed 40% for the first time since 1940. In the middle of the last century, global energy demand was much lower, and hydropower played a key role in energy supply at that time.
Today, solar energy remains the main source of clean energy growth. There is enough capacity to cover the energy needs of all of India.
The European region continues to hold the leading position in solar energy production. Of the fifteen largest countries in the world by this indicator, seven are located in Europe. Germany ranks first in the region, producing 71 TWh of solar energy last year. Hungary showed the highest share of solar energy in the national energy balance, bringing this figure to 25% of total consumption.
Overall, clean energy provided 71% of the European Union’s energy supply, with wind, hydro and solar power accounting for almost half of this. In 2024, rising average temperatures and more heat waves contributed to a rise in energy sector carbon dioxide emissions, which reached a record 14.6 billion tonnes.
With the development of technologies such as artificial intelligence, data centres, electric vehicles and heat pumps, energy consumption, especially clean energy, continues to grow. These factors have already had a significant impact on energy demand throughout 2024.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Review of Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 smartphones: in a shadow of light
The Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 have equally good displays, large batteries, and support for software updates for 6 years. Let’s talk in more detail about what else makes them interesting.
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
40% of the world’s electricity is generated by nature research statistics
The share of low-carbon energy globally has exceeded 40% for the first time since 1940
Motorola Moto G Stylus (2025) smartphone receives 68-watt TurboPower charging and MIL-STD-810H protection Motorola smartphone
Motorola has introduced a new smartphone in the Moto G line – the Moto G Stylus (2025). The device has a built-in stylus, 68W TurboPower fast charging
40% of the world’s electricity is generated by nature
Motorola Moto G Stylus (2025) smartphone receives 68-watt TurboPower charging and MIL-STD-810H protection
US launches new GPS III satellite into orbit
The compact Fujifilm instax mini 41 camera-printer costs 110 euros
Tech companies’ capitalization is falling sharply due to Trump’s tariffs and the looming crisis
Mercedes-Benz has released electric concrete mixers and a dump truck based on the new eArocs 400
Microsoft turns 50 years
LG UltraGear GX9 with curved OLED displays and 240Hz refresh rate
iPhone will become 43% more expensive due to Trump tariffs
Sony Bravia 8 II TV with QD-OLED panel optimized for PlayStation 5
TSMC opens 2nm chip manufacturing plant in Taiwan
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE tablets will cost from UAH 21,800