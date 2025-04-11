40% of the world’s electricity is generated by nature

According to a new report by think tank Ember on the state of clean energy for 2024, the share of low-carbon energy globally will exceed 40% for the first time since 1940. In the middle of the last century, global energy demand was much lower, and hydropower played a key role in energy supply at that time.

Today, solar energy remains the main source of clean energy growth. There is enough capacity to cover the energy needs of all of India.

The European region continues to hold the leading position in solar energy production. Of the fifteen largest countries in the world by this indicator, seven are located in Europe. Germany ranks first in the region, producing 71 TWh of solar energy last year. Hungary showed the highest share of solar energy in the national energy balance, bringing this figure to 25% of total consumption.

Overall, clean energy provided 71% of the European Union’s energy supply, with wind, hydro and solar power accounting for almost half of this. In 2024, rising average temperatures and more heat waves contributed to a rise in energy sector carbon dioxide emissions, which reached a record 14.6 billion tonnes.

With the development of technologies such as artificial intelligence, data centres, electric vehicles and heat pumps, energy consumption, especially clean energy, continues to grow. These factors have already had a significant impact on energy demand throughout 2024.