Corsair cooler screens can now play YouTube videos11.04.25
Corsair has released an update for its iCUE software, which is designed to monitor computer performance and control RGB lighting. Version 5.26.97 adds new features to the LCD displays of its Hydro Cooler series coolers.
The update includes two new widgets: one that allows you to display web pages on the screen, and the other that plays videos from the YouTube platform. This expands the possibilities of customizing the appearance of the PC and gives users an additional way to use the cooler displays. As the author of The Verge notes, thanks to the innovation, he was able to launch a broadcast of the Champions League match between Arsenal and Real Madrid on the cooler screen.
In addition to new display capabilities, Corsair has added FlashTap support to iCUE for the 70 PRO TKL MGX and K70 CORE TKL WL keyboards. This technology allows you to determine the priority of pressing two opposite keys, which is especially important for gaming situations where high precision movement control is required.
