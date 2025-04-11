ViewSonic M1 Max – portable Full HD projector with Google TV and Harman Kardon speakers

ViewSonic has announced the M1 Max portable projector with Full HD resolution, combining compact dimensions, mobility and multimedia integration. Compared to previous models of the M1 series, the device is distinguished by support for Google TV, which allows users to get direct access to streaming services, personalized recommendations, voice control via Google Assistant and wireless integration with other devices via Chromecast.

The ViewSonic M1 Max projector is equipped with Full HD 1080p resolution, supports the Google TV platform and offers images with Cinema SuperColor + technology. The Harman Kardon sound system is built into the body. The device weighs less than one kilogram, has its own battery and can be charged via an external USB-C Power Bank, which allows it to work for several hours without connecting to the mains.

The design of the device involves the use of a metal stand that rotates 360 degrees and performs several functions at once: serves as a support, protects the lens and activates the projector when opened. ToF autofocus and horizontal and vertical keystone correction ensure clear projection up to 100 inches, even when installed at an angle.

The M1 Max supports streaming directly without the need for external devices. From the projector menu, you can access Netflix, Disney+, YouTube and more via the Google TV platform. The device is equipped with built-in Wi-Fi, supports Bluetooth headphones and allows you to stream content from smartphones or tablets wirelessly.

Sales of the ViewSonic M1 Max will begin in April 2025 in selected European countries, and in May the projector will appear in Asian markets. The new model continues the line of M1 series devices, which was previously awarded the iF Design Award, and now expands the capabilities of users who prefer mobile solutions for creating a large screen.