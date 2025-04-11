ViewSonic M1 Max – portable Full HD projector with Google TV and Harman Kardon speakers11.04.25
ViewSonic has announced the M1 Max portable projector with Full HD resolution, combining compact dimensions, mobility and multimedia integration. Compared to previous models of the M1 series, the device is distinguished by support for Google TV, which allows users to get direct access to streaming services, personalized recommendations, voice control via Google Assistant and wireless integration with other devices via Chromecast.
The ViewSonic M1 Max projector is equipped with Full HD 1080p resolution, supports the Google TV platform and offers images with Cinema SuperColor + technology. The Harman Kardon sound system is built into the body. The device weighs less than one kilogram, has its own battery and can be charged via an external USB-C Power Bank, which allows it to work for several hours without connecting to the mains.
The design of the device involves the use of a metal stand that rotates 360 degrees and performs several functions at once: serves as a support, protects the lens and activates the projector when opened. ToF autofocus and horizontal and vertical keystone correction ensure clear projection up to 100 inches, even when installed at an angle.
The M1 Max supports streaming directly without the need for external devices. From the projector menu, you can access Netflix, Disney+, YouTube and more via the Google TV platform. The device is equipped with built-in Wi-Fi, supports Bluetooth headphones and allows you to stream content from smartphones or tablets wirelessly.
Sales of the ViewSonic M1 Max will begin in April 2025 in selected European countries, and in May the projector will appear in Asian markets. The new model continues the line of M1 series devices, which was previously awarded the iF Design Award, and now expands the capabilities of users who prefer mobile solutions for creating a large screen.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Review of Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 smartphones: in a shadow of light
The Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 have equally good displays, large batteries, and support for software updates for 6 years. Let’s talk in more detail about what else makes them interesting.
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
ViewSonic M1 Max – portable Full HD projector with Google TV and Harman Kardon speakers projector ViewSonic
The ViewSonic M1 Max projector features Full HD 1080p resolution, supports the Google TV platform, and offers images with Cinema SuperColor+ technology
Google Ironwood is the company’s new chip for artificial intelligence operations artificial intelligence Google processor
Google emphasizes that Ironwood is the most powerful and energy-efficient TPU to date
ViewSonic M1 Max – portable Full HD projector with Google TV and Harman Kardon speakers
OpenEarable 2.0 headphones can record medical indicators of the body
It is now officially possible to buy the Acer Nitro Arc B570/B580 OC graphics card in Ukraine for the first time. Prices from 14,000 UAH
40% of the world’s electricity is generated by nature
Motorola Moto G Stylus (2025) smartphone receives 68-watt TurboPower charging and MIL-STD-810H protection
US launches new GPS III satellite into orbit
The compact Fujifilm instax mini 41 camera-printer costs 110 euros
Mercedes-Benz has released electric concrete mixers and a dump truck based on the new eArocs 400
Microsoft turns 50 years
LG UltraGear GX9 with curved OLED displays and 240Hz refresh rate
iPhone will become 43% more expensive due to Trump tariffs