OpenEarable 2.0 headphones can record medical indicators of the body11.04.25
Researchers from the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology in Germany have developed and launched the OpenEarable 2.0 headphone model, which is capable of diagnosing the state of the body while listening to music.
The cost of the device at the pre-order stage is about $ 2,566. For comparison, for this amount you can buy about ten sets of Apple AirPods Pro-2 or two iPhone 16 Pro. The OpenEarable 2.0 model is equipped with a set of sensors designed to measure more than thirty different physiological indicators.
The headphones were created under the leadership of Dr. Tobias Rüdiger. One of the features of the device is the open source code, which allows users to adapt the headphones to their tasks and share the measurement results with others.
According to the developers, OpenEarable 2.0 can be used not only for medical purposes. They are also suitable for ensuring safety in production and analyzing sports achievements. Integration with a smartphone allows the device to provide high-quality stereo sound, and the installed software processes data received from built-in sensors and displays information about the user’s condition.
Tobias Reddiger explains that the headphones simultaneously play music and collect physiological data. However, the model is compatible only with Android devices that support the Bluetooth LE Audio protocol, which makes it impossible to use them with an iPhone.
The OpenEarable 2.0 design includes two infra- and ultrasonic microphones: one mounted externally, the other directed inside the ear. These microphones allow you to monitor heart activity and perform user identification. Additionally, the headphones are equipped with a bone conduction microphone that records processes such as eating, quietly pronouncing words or grinding your teeth during sleep.
The design includes a pulse oximeter to determine the level of oxygen in the blood. With its help, you can diagnose sleep apnea and measure the level of stress or energy loss. In addition, the device is equipped with an optical body temperature sensor, a pressure sensor and a nine-axis inertial measurement unit that monitors breathing rate and the dynamics of physical activity. The built-in battery, which is charged via USB in 45 minutes, provides the headphones with eight hours of operation, depending on the mode of use.
