It is now officially possible to buy the Acer Nitro Arc B570/B580 OC graphics card in Ukraine for the first time. Prices from 14,000 UAH11.04.25
Acer’s Kiev office announced the imminent start of sales in Ukraine of new video cards with Intel Battlemage graphics processors.
The video card cooling system is provided by a dual-slot Frostblade cooler equipped with two fans on double ball bearings.
Both models have increased GPU operating frequencies. For Nitro Arc B570, the declared frequency is 2690 MHz, and for Nitro Arc B580 – 2740 MHz, which is 190 and 70 MHz higher than the standard values, respectively. announcement.
The new products will appear on the Ukrainian market at the following recommended prices:
- Nitro Arc B570 OC – from 13,999 UAH;
- Nitro Arc B580 OC – from 15,599 UAH.
Acer has introduced two new Nitro Intel Arc B series graphics cards, designed for gamers who prefer 1080p and 1440p resolutions. their excellent choice for modern games.
The cards support DirectX 12 Ultimate technologies, including ray tracing, mesh shaders and variable frame rate shading, which provides more realistic graphics.
The FrostBlade cooling system ensures effective heat dissipation at low noise levels, while the aluminum back panel improves thermal efficiency and gives the design additional rigidity.
These cards are suitable not only for gaming, but also for multimedia work.
The new Nitro Intel Arc B models provide gamers and content creators with a reliable and productive tool for work and entertainment.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Review of Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 smartphones: in a shadow of light
The Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 have equally good displays, large batteries, and support for software updates for 6 years. Let’s talk in more detail about what else makes them interesting.
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
It is now officially possible to buy the Acer Nitro Arc B570/B580 OC graphics card in Ukraine for the first time. Prices from 14,000 UAH Acer events in Ukraine videocard
Acer’s Kiev office announced the imminent start of sales in Ukraine of new video cards with Intel Battlemage graphics processors.
40% of the world’s electricity is generated by nature research statistics
The share of low-carbon energy globally has exceeded 40% for the first time since 1940
It is now officially possible to buy the Acer Nitro Arc B570/B580 OC graphics card in Ukraine for the first time. Prices from 14,000 UAH
40% of the world’s electricity is generated by nature
Motorola Moto G Stylus (2025) smartphone receives 68-watt TurboPower charging and MIL-STD-810H protection
US launches new GPS III satellite into orbit
The compact Fujifilm instax mini 41 camera-printer costs 110 euros
Tech companies’ capitalization is falling sharply due to Trump’s tariffs and the looming crisis
Mercedes-Benz has released electric concrete mixers and a dump truck based on the new eArocs 400
Microsoft turns 50 years
LG UltraGear GX9 with curved OLED displays and 240Hz refresh rate
iPhone will become 43% more expensive due to Trump tariffs
Sony Bravia 8 II TV with QD-OLED panel optimized for PlayStation 5
TSMC opens 2nm chip manufacturing plant in Taiwan