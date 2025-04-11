It is now officially possible to buy the Acer Nitro Arc B570/B580 OC graphics card in Ukraine for the first time. Prices from 14,000 UAH

Acer’s Kiev office announced the imminent start of sales in Ukraine of new video cards with Intel Battlemage graphics processors.

The video card cooling system is provided by a dual-slot Frostblade cooler equipped with two fans on double ball bearings.

Both models have increased GPU operating frequencies. For Nitro Arc B570, the declared frequency is 2690 MHz, and for Nitro Arc B580 – 2740 MHz, which is 190 and 70 MHz higher than the standard values, respectively. announcement.

The new products will appear on the Ukrainian market at the following recommended prices:

Nitro Arc B570 OC – from 13,999 UAH;

Nitro Arc B580 OC – from 15,599 UAH.

Acer has introduced two new Nitro Intel Arc B series graphics cards, designed for gamers who prefer 1080p and 1440p resolutions. their excellent choice for modern games.

The cards support DirectX 12 Ultimate technologies, including ray tracing, mesh shaders and variable frame rate shading, which provides more realistic graphics.

The FrostBlade cooling system ensures effective heat dissipation at low noise levels, while the aluminum back panel improves thermal efficiency and gives the design additional rigidity.

These cards are suitable not only for gaming, but also for multimedia work.

The new Nitro Intel Arc B models provide gamers and content creators with a reliable and productive tool for work and entertainment.