Budget smartphone Poco C75 on MediaTek costs $11029.10.24
Xiaomi introduced a new budget smartphone Poco C75, which goes on sale at a price of $109. This device replaces the Poco C65 that was launched less than a year ago and has a lot in common with the recently launched Redmi 14C.
The Poco C75 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G81 Ultra processor that provides adequate performance thanks to a combination of ARM Cortex-A55 and Cortex-A75 cores, as well as a Mali-G52 MC2 GPU. The smartphone is equipped with 6 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128 GB of eMMC 5.1 flash memory. The 5160mAh battery supports 18W wired charging.
The display of the device is a 6.88-inch IPS panel with a resolution of 720p and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The main camera has a resolution of 50 MP, and the front camera has a resolution of 13 MP. For an additional fee of $20, you can purchase a version with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of built-in memory.
Xiaomi company presented a new budget smartphone under the POCO brand – the Poco M6 Plus 5G model. This gadget is equipped with a 6.79-inch IPS-matrix display, FHD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, 550 nits brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.
The smartphone runs on a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE processor with a maximum core clock frequency of 2.3 GHz. The device is offered in configurations with 6 or 8 GB of RAM (LPDDR4X) and 128 GB of storage (UFS 2.2), which can be expanded up to 1 TB using a memory card.
The Poco M6 Plus 5G has IP53 protection and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The main camera is represented by two modules: the main 108 MP (Samsung ISOCELL HM6) and the auxiliary 2 MP. The front camera has a resolution of 13 MP.
The smartphone is powered by a 5030mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. Out of the box, the device runs Android 14 with HyperOS skin.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Magnetic table lamp Baseus: the attraction of light
The Baseus table lamp turned out to be very versatile thanks to its mounting. Let’s tell in more detail
Magnetic table lamp Baseus: the attraction of light
Ugreen CM681 review: 13-in-1 hub for everything in the world
Ugreen X559 65W GaN charger review
Top smartphones with wireless charging: cheapest, fresh, used
Ugreen Choice H6 Pro TWS review: amazing
Baseus 20,000mAh 22W power bank review
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: new design and metal top
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
Video surveillance from Ajax: review of IP cameras DomeCam Mini, TurretCam, BulletCam and NVR video recorder
Acer Nitro XF240Y S3 gaming monitor review: best for less
Logitech G microphone review: Yeti Orb and Yeti GX models
Oppo Watch X smartwatch review: expensive and tasteful
Budget smartphone Poco C75 on MediaTek costs $110Android MediaTek Poco smartphone
The display of the Poco C75 is a 6.88-inch IPS panel with a resolution of 720p and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The main camera has a resolution of 50 MP
The 25-inch gaming monitor MSI MAG 255PXF supports a frequency of 180-300 Hzgames monitor MSI
MSI announced a new MAG 255PXF gaming monitor with a 25-inch Full HD display (1920×1080). The monitor supports a refresh rate of 180 Hz, which can be overclocked to 300 Hz