Budget smartphone Poco C75 on MediaTek costs $110

Xiaomi introduced a new budget smartphone Poco C75, which goes on sale at a price of $109. This device replaces the Poco C65 that was launched less than a year ago and has a lot in common with the recently launched Redmi 14C.

The Poco C75 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G81 Ultra processor that provides adequate performance thanks to a combination of ARM Cortex-A55 and Cortex-A75 cores, as well as a Mali-G52 MC2 GPU. The smartphone is equipped with 6 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128 GB of eMMC 5.1 flash memory. The 5160mAh battery supports 18W wired charging.

The display of the device is a 6.88-inch IPS panel with a resolution of 720p and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The main camera has a resolution of 50 MP, and the front camera has a resolution of 13 MP. For an additional fee of $20, you can purchase a version with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of built-in memory.

Xiaomi company presented a new budget smartphone under the POCO brand – the Poco M6 Plus 5G model. This gadget is equipped with a 6.79-inch IPS-matrix display, FHD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, 550 nits brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

The smartphone runs on a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE processor with a maximum core clock frequency of 2.3 GHz. The device is offered in configurations with 6 or 8 GB of RAM (LPDDR4X) and 128 GB of storage (UFS 2.2), which can be expanded up to 1 TB using a memory card.

The Poco M6 Plus 5G has IP53 protection and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The main camera is represented by two modules: the main 108 MP (Samsung ISOCELL HM6) and the auxiliary 2 MP. The front camera has a resolution of 13 MP.

The smartphone is powered by a 5030mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. Out of the box, the device runs Android 14 with HyperOS skin.