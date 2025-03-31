You can put music in your status on WhatsApp31.03.25
WhatsApp has a new feature that allows users to add music tracks to statuses. This option works on a principle similar to what is already implemented in Instagram Stories.
Now, when creating a status, a musical note icon appears on the screen, which opens access to an extensive library of audio recordings. Users can choose a track from many available compositions, including both popular hits and recent releases. There is also the ability to specify a specific fragment of the song. If the status is designed in the form of a photo, the duration of the musical accompaniment will be up to 15 seconds, and if in video format – up to 60 seconds.
It is reported that the statuses will remain protected thanks to end-to-end encryption technology, which makes it impossible for the company to view their content, including added audio files. The feature has already begun to gradually spread among users and will become available in all regions in the coming weeks.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Logitech has great wireless mice, and there’s also the G Powerplay 2 wireless charging mat that will keep them charged right while you’re using them.
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
Asus Zenbook S 14 UX5406S laptop test: ultra-compact
You can put music in your status on WhatsApp messenger update WhatsApp
WhatsApp has a new feature that allows users to add music tracks to their statuses. The option works on a similar principle to what is already implemented in Instagram Stories.
New Xiaomi smart TVs get Google TV tv Xiaomi
The company introduced two lines: Xiaomi TV A 2026 and Xiaomi TV A Pro 2026. The basic version of A 2026 is available with diagonals of 43, 50, 55 and 65 inches.
You can put music in your status on WhatsApp
New Xiaomi smart TVs get Google TV
Discord has received a major update
Vivo showed off a prototype of its mixed reality headset
Apple to hold WWDC 2025 developer conference from June 9 to 13
Huawei showed off technology for controlling e-books with a glance
AirPods Max with USB-C will support Lossless audio
Ajax Systems has released a door ring that uses AI and supports HDR