You can put music in your status on WhatsApp

WhatsApp has a new feature that allows users to add music tracks to statuses. This option works on a principle similar to what is already implemented in Instagram Stories.

Now, when creating a status, a musical note icon appears on the screen, which opens access to an extensive library of audio recordings. Users can choose a track from many available compositions, including both popular hits and recent releases. There is also the ability to specify a specific fragment of the song. If the status is designed in the form of a photo, the duration of the musical accompaniment will be up to 15 seconds, and if in video format – up to 60 seconds.

It is reported that the statuses will remain protected thanks to end-to-end encryption technology, which makes it impossible for the company to view their content, including added audio files. The feature has already begun to gradually spread among users and will become available in all regions in the coming weeks.