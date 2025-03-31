Oukitel WP200 Pro smartphone has a removable screen that can be a smartwatch31.03.25
Oukitel has introduced a new rugged smartphone WP200 Pro, the difference of which is an additional removable display.
A small screen is built between the main cameras on the back of the device. It is able to display the time, messages and some widgets. This module can be removed from a special slot and used as a fitness tracker or Bluetooth headset.
The main screen of the device is a 6.7-inch AMOLED with a resolution of 2412×1080 pixels, a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 500 nits. The front panel is protected by Corning Gorilla 5 glass.
The smartphone is based on a MediaTek 8200 processor, supplemented by 24 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1 TB of built-in storage. Android 15 is used as the operating system.
80
The battery capacity is 8800 mAh, with support for 45 W fast charging. Wireless interfaces include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, 4G LTE, 5G and NFC. There is also a microSD card slot.
The main camera has a 108 MP sensor, an additional 2 MP macro lens, a depth sensor and a 32 MP front camera.
The device body is made of aluminum and is protected from dust and moisture according to the IP69K standard. Three color options are available to buyers.
The company released a limited edition of 3,000 units of the WP200 Pro, and the cost of the device was $700.
