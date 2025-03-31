The 27-inch AOC Q27G3H monitor with a 200 Hz refresh rate costs $160

AOC has launched a new 27-inch Q27G3H gaming monitor, which has gone on sale in the Chinese market. The device is priced at 1,149 yuan (approximately $158) and is available for order on the JD.com platform.

The novelty is equipped with a screen with a resolution of 2K QHD (2560 × 1440) and supports an overclocked refresh rate of up to 200 Hz, which allows you to achieve a smooth picture in dynamic scenes. The model is based on a Fast IPS panel, which provides wide viewing angles and accurate color reproduction. The response time is 1 ms GtG and 0.3 ms MPRT, which reduces the effect of image blurring during fast movements.

The monitor supports Adaptive Sync technology and is compatible with AMD FreeSync. The screen is HDR400 certified and uses 10-bit color depth (8-bit + FRC), displaying up to 10.7 billion shades. The color coverage reaches 99% sRGB and 95% DCI-P3, which makes the device suitable not only for games, but also for working with graphics, photo and video editing.

To reduce eye strain, DC dimming and TÜV-certified low blue light technologies are implemented. Special display modes are also provided to help reduce eye fatigue during prolonged work or viewing content.

The monitor stand supports height adjustment (up to 130 mm), swivel (-90 ° to 90 °), tilt (-5 ° to 23 °) and rotation (-30 ° to 30 °), and is also compatible with 100 × 100 mm VESA mounts.

Connectivity options include HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Additional features like color adjustment, low latency mode, dark scene enhancement, and a built-in crosshair are aimed at gamers.