The 27-inch AOC Q27G3H monitor with a 200 Hz refresh rate costs $16031.03.25
AOC has launched a new 27-inch Q27G3H gaming monitor, which has gone on sale in the Chinese market. The device is priced at 1,149 yuan (approximately $158) and is available for order on the JD.com platform.
The novelty is equipped with a screen with a resolution of 2K QHD (2560 × 1440) and supports an overclocked refresh rate of up to 200 Hz, which allows you to achieve a smooth picture in dynamic scenes. The model is based on a Fast IPS panel, which provides wide viewing angles and accurate color reproduction. The response time is 1 ms GtG and 0.3 ms MPRT, which reduces the effect of image blurring during fast movements.
The monitor supports Adaptive Sync technology and is compatible with AMD FreeSync. The screen is HDR400 certified and uses 10-bit color depth (8-bit + FRC), displaying up to 10.7 billion shades. The color coverage reaches 99% sRGB and 95% DCI-P3, which makes the device suitable not only for games, but also for working with graphics, photo and video editing.
To reduce eye strain, DC dimming and TÜV-certified low blue light technologies are implemented. Special display modes are also provided to help reduce eye fatigue during prolonged work or viewing content.
The monitor stand supports height adjustment (up to 130 mm), swivel (-90 ° to 90 °), tilt (-5 ° to 23 °) and rotation (-30 ° to 30 °), and is also compatible with 100 × 100 mm VESA mounts.
Connectivity options include HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Additional features like color adjustment, low latency mode, dark scene enhancement, and a built-in crosshair are aimed at gamers.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Logitech has great wireless mice, and there’s also the G Powerplay 2 wireless charging mat that will keep them charged right while you’re using them.
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
Asus Zenbook S 14 UX5406S laptop test: ultra-compact
The 27-inch AOC Q27G3H monitor with a 200 Hz refresh rate costs $160 AOC monitor
AOC has launched a new 27-inch Q27G3H gaming monitor, which has gone on sale in the Chinese market.
You can put music in your status on WhatsApp messenger update WhatsApp
WhatsApp has a new feature that allows users to add music tracks to their statuses. The option works on a similar principle to what is already implemented in Instagram Stories.
The 27-inch AOC Q27G3H monitor with a 200 Hz refresh rate costs $160
You can put music in your status on WhatsApp
New Xiaomi smart TVs get Google TV
Discord has received a major update
Vivo showed off a prototype of its mixed reality headset
Apple to hold WWDC 2025 developer conference from June 9 to 13
The latest generation Toyota GR Supra A90 Final Edition costs twice as much as the standard version
Huawei showed off technology for controlling e-books with a glance
AirPods Max with USB-C will support Lossless audio
Ajax Systems has released a door ring that uses AI and supports HDR