Oppo A3 smartphone with Snapdragon 6s Gen 1 and 45 W charging costs UAH 7,599 in Ukraine13.09.24
The Oppo company announced the release of a new budget smartphone of the A series on the Ukrainian market. We are talking about the Oppo A3 model, which received a 6.67-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution, a refresh rate of 90 Hz and a maximum brightness of 1000 nits. The gadget is equipped with a 5100 mAh battery with support for SuperVOOC fast charging with a power of 45 W. According to the manufacturer, the device can be charged from 0 to 50% in 30 minutes, and a full charge to 100% takes 75 minutes.
The main camera of Oppo A3 includes two modules: the main sensor at 50 MP and an additional one at 5 MP, while the front camera received a resolution of 8 MP. The smartphone also has a side fingerprint scanner, support for Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0 and a classic 3.5 mm audio jack. The smartphone is protected against water according to the IP54 standard and meets the requirements of the MIL-STD 810H military standard, which makes it resistant to shocks.
The device is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 6s Gen 1 processor running Android 14 operating system with the proprietary ColorOS 14 interface. The Oppo A3 has 6GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, making it an attractive option in its price range. categories
The smartphone is already available for purchase in Ukraine at a promotional price of UAH 7,599. Oppo A3 buyers can choose from two available colors: Sparkle Black or Starry Purple.
