Oppo Reno 13 smartphones equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 8350, IP69 and battery 5800 mAh28.11.24
Oppo has introduced the new Reno13 and Reno13 Pro smartphones, which are the first devices with the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset. Both smartphones are equipped with Oppo’s own X1 chip to improve wireless performance and have protection against dust and moisture according to the IP69 standard.
Technical specifications
- Display: Reno13 has a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The Reno13 Pro has a slightly larger 6.83-inch screen with similar specifications.
- Performance: The devices are offered with 12 or 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB, 512 GB or 1 TB of built-in storage.
- Cameras: The main cameras are equipped with a 50 MP IMX890 sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS). In addition, there is an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle module. 5x optical zoom. Both smartphones support 4K video recording at 60 FPS, and the front cameras have a resolution of 50 MP.
- Battery and charging: The Reno13 is equipped with a 5600 mAh battery, and the Pro version has a 5800 mAh battery. >
The smartphones run on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15. Reno13 is available in Midnight Black, Galaxy Blue and Butterfly Purple, while Reno13 Pro is offered in Midnight Black, Starlight Pink and Butterfly Purple.
- Reno13: Starting at $372 for the 12+256GB version.
- Reno13 Pro: Starting at $470.
