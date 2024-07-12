Samsung Galaxy Flip 6, Fold 6 and the entire Galaxy S24 line will receive Android updates for 7 years like Pixels

With the release of the Samsung Galaxy S24 line, the company became the industry leader in providing the longest software update support for Android devices. The Galaxy S24, S24+ and S24 Ultra flagships are expected to receive OS and feature updates over seven years. That puts them on par with Google’s Pixel phones, which also get seven years of updates, but thanks to Samsung’s much larger market share and global popularity, the policy will affect a much larger number of users.

While Samsung hasn’t officially announced a software update policy for future devices, it’s likely that all new flagships released after the S24 will receive seven years of updates. Samsung has not yet extended the seven-year support policy to devices released prior to the Galaxy S24 series. However, new Samsung flagships will eventually be added to the list, as well as probably some mid-range models.

Galaxy smartphones that will receive Android and One UI updates for seven years: