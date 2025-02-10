Which Samsung devices will receive the Android 15 update in 2025 for the last time

Samsung continues to stick to its long-term support strategy, but with the release of Android 15, a number of Galaxy smartphones will receive their last major update. After that, the company will release security patches for at least another year, but new versions of Android for these devices will no longer be released.

For users who are important to stay on the latest version of the system, the logical step will be to switch to more modern Samsung models, where the update policy provides for a longer support cycle.

Flagship smartphones:

Galaxy S21 – the base model of the 2021 series with the Exynos 2100/Snapdragon 888 chip.

Galaxy S21+ – an enlarged version with a large display and battery.

Galaxy S21 Ultra – the top model with S Pen support, improved cameras and a 120 Hz screen.

Galaxy Fold 3 – the first foldable smartphone from Samsung with S Pen support.

Galaxy Flip 3 – a compact foldable smartphone with a 120 Hz display.

Samsung smartphones:

Galaxy A14 – a budget smartphone with the Exynos 850 chip.

Galaxy A14 5G – a variant with 5G support and a Dimensity 700 processor.

Galaxy M33 – a mid-range model with a large battery (6000 mAh).

Galaxy M14 – a budget smartphone with Exynos 1330.

Galaxy M14 5G – a version with 5G support and an Exynos 1330 chip.

Galaxy F14 – an affordable 5G smartphone based on the Exynos 1330.

Samsung Tablets: