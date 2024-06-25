Logitech Keys-To-Go 2 is a keyboard for iPad with three years of battery life25.06.24
Logitech has introduced a compact keyboard Keys-To-Go 2 for iPad and other tablets. The novelty is equipped with keys with a scissor mechanism and a stroke of 1 mm. The keyboard can simultaneously connect to three devices and quickly switch between them. It has two layouts: universal and special for Apple devices such as iPhone, iPad and Mac.
At the top of the keyboard are hotkeys for volume control, media playback, screen brightness level, and iPad display lock.
Keys-To-Go 2 connects via Bluetooth and runs on batteries that provide up to 3 years of autonomy. The keyboard is available in three colors: Graphite, Pale Gray and Lilac, and is already on sale on the manufacturer’s website for $80.
The Logitech keyboard is compact and light, which makes it convenient to use on the go. The long battery life eliminates the need for frequent replacement, and the ability to connect to several devices makes it especially useful for those who use several gadgets at the same time.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
The line of Acer Nitro gaming laptops has been replenished with new models in the middle and high middle price segment. Let’s talk about the new Acer Nitro 16 model with an AMD processor and a GeForce RTX video card in more detail.
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
Acer eUrban eBike R electric bike review: lets ride a hundred km
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) laptop test: both worlds
5 reasons to buy old used flagship smartphones instead of new
Acer Swift Go 16 laptop test (SFG16-72-7669): outright
ASUS Zenbook Duo 2024 laptop test: smooth
Oppo Reno 11F smartphone review: excellent battery!
Acer Predator X27U monitor review: Achilles?
BlackView W60 smartwatch review: protected monthes
Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones review: sound beyond time
Logitech Keys-To-Go 2 is a keyboard for iPad with three years of battery lifeiPad keyboard Logitech
Logitech Keys-To-Go 2 connects via Bluetooth and runs on batteries that provide up to 3 years of autonomy. The keyboard is available in three colors: Graphite, Pale Gray and Lilac, and is already on sale on the manufacturer’s website for $80.
TrendForce: By the end of 2024, memory will become cheaper, but video cards will become more expensivebusiness ram statistics
Despite falling prices for DRAM and NAND memory, prices for TSMC’s advanced technology processes are expected to rise, which could affect the cost of end products such as video cards and other devices