Logitech Keys-To-Go 2 is a keyboard for iPad with three years of battery life

Logitech has introduced a compact keyboard Keys-To-Go 2 for iPad and other tablets. The novelty is equipped with keys with a scissor mechanism and a stroke of 1 mm. The keyboard can simultaneously connect to three devices and quickly switch between them. It has two layouts: universal and special for Apple devices such as iPhone, iPad and Mac.

At the top of the keyboard are hotkeys for volume control, media playback, screen brightness level, and iPad display lock.

Keys-To-Go 2 connects via Bluetooth and runs on batteries that provide up to 3 years of autonomy. The keyboard is available in three colors: Graphite, Pale Gray and Lilac, and is already on sale on the manufacturer’s website for $80.

The Logitech keyboard is compact and light, which makes it convenient to use on the go. The long battery life eliminates the need for frequent replacement, and the ability to connect to several devices makes it especially useful for those who use several gadgets at the same time.