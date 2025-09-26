Logitech Signature Slim Solar K980 Keyboard has infinite battery life26.09.25
Logitech has introduced the Signature Slim Solar Plus K980 keyboard, which works from sunlight and artificial light.
The novelty is not equipped with a USB port or replaceable batteries – the power is provided by a solar panel with Logi LightCharge technology. According to the company, the battery will last up to 10 years, and in the dark the device can function for up to 4 months. The battery can be replaced: spare parts are supplied by iFixit.
The Logitech Signature Slim Solar K980 keyboard is aimed at office use. It has a full-size layout with a numeric keypad, media keys and brightness adjustment. Through Logi Options Plus, you can reassign function buttons: for example, the AI Launch key opens Copilot in Windows by default, but it can be configured for Gemini, ChatGPT or another program. The Action Key button (the big “O” in the top row) also supports macros.
Other features include connection to three Bluetooth devices and compatibility with Windows and macOS. Two versions will be available: universal and a version only for macOS.
There are no more light indicators on the case: now the light level is displayed in Logi Options Plus. On the keyboard itself, only the color of the LED changes – for example, from green to red when there is a lack of light. The key backlight has been removed to reduce energy consumption.
The price of the Logitech Signature Slim Solar Plus K980 is $99.
