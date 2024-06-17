Logitech Zone 300 wireless headset costs UAH 3,399

Logitech announced the start of sales of its new Logitech Zone 300 wireless headset on the Ukrainian market. These headphones are designed to create a comfortable workspace under various conditions.

The Logitech Zone 300 is equipped with speakers with 30 mm diffusers that provide sound reproduction in the range of 50-20 kHz and have a sensitivity of 96 dB ± 3 dB @ 1 kHz. The headset is also equipped with two microphones with noise reduction technology, which allows you to effectively suppress background noise.

This device allows you to adjust the sound parameters to the user’s personal preferences. With Logi Tune for PC or mobile device, you can adjust background noise filtering, equalizer, microphone and speaker volume.

Logitech Zone 300 supports the multi-channel Bluetooth 5.3 protocol, which provides freedom of movement and stable communication at a distance of up to 30 meters. When switching between a computer and a smartphone, the headset switches automatically.

Logitech Zone 300 provides up to 20 hours of battery life in listening mode and up to 16 hours of talk time with a fully charged battery. Quick charging allows you to charge the battery for 1 hour of talk time in 5 minutes, and a full charge takes 2 hours.

The design of the headset includes soft ear pads for comfortable use and a total weight of 122 grams. The dimensions are 172.8 x 166.7 x 66 mm.

Logitech Zone 300 wireless headset is already available for sale in Ukraine at the price of UAH 3,399. It is offered in black, white and pink colors.