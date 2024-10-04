Razer Kraken V4 Pro – a new gaming headset supports tactile feedback

At RazerCon 2024, Razer unveiled its newest gaming headset, the Kraken V4 Pro. This headset stands out with a number of unique features that provide high-quality audio immersion. One of the key elements is the OLED Control Hub, which serves as a central command center with more than 20 customization options, including sound control, haptic feedback, and the ability to load images and animations.

The headset supports four types of connection: wireless at a frequency of 2.4 GHz, Bluetooth, USB and a 3.5 mm connector. Sensa HD tactile feedback system is used for deeper immersion in the gameplay. The Kraken V4 Pro also features 9-zone RGB Chroma lighting that syncs with other Razer devices.

An important feature of the headset is active noise cancellation (ANC), which helps block background noise, creating a clear and focused sound space. The headphones are capable of working for up to 70 hours without recharging, making them a great choice for long gaming sessions.

The Razer Kraken V4 Pro headset costs $400 and is available for purchase now.