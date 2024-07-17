Edifier Stax Spirit S5 hi-fi headphones with aptX Lossless support and autonomy of up to 80 hours cost $50017.07.24
Edifier has announced new flagship wireless headphones called Edifier Stax Spirit S5. The headphones received Hi-Res certification and support for codecs aptX Lossless, Sony LDAC, LHDC and aptX HD. The device is equipped with a Qualcomm QCC5181 chip and supports Bluetooth 5.4.
Among the functions of the headphones are noise reduction mode, Google Fast Pair for quick pairing with Android smartphones, as well as the ability to connect to several gadgets at the same time.
Edifier Stax Spirit S5 have a USB-C port and a 3.5 mm jack. The manufacturer claims that the headphones can work up to 80 hours on a single charge. The novelty is already available for purchase at a price of $499.99 and will compete with Apple AirPods Max and other headphones in this segment.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone review: capabilities
The new Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone with a fresh processor and a set of current functions can already be bought in Ukraine. Let’s tell you what can be interesting about this flagship
Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone review: capabilities
Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 smartphones presented: what’s new for 2024?
Ugreen HiTune Max5c Headphone Review: Why Japan?
Not only Samsung Flip: 6 alternatives flip smartphones by Motorola, ZTE, Tecno, Oppo, Vivo and Huawei
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
Oppo Enco x3i TWS review: serious frivolity
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
Acer eUrban eBike R electric bike review: lets ride a hundred km
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) laptop test: both worlds
5 reasons to buy old used flagship smartphones instead of new
Acer Swift Go 16 laptop test (SFG16-72-7669): outright
Edifier Stax Spirit S5 hi-fi headphones with aptX Lossless support and autonomy of up to 80 hours cost $500earphones edifier
Edifier Stax Spirit S5 headphones received Hi-Res certification and support for aptX Lossless, Sony LDAC, LHDC and aptX HD codecs.
Voice calls in messengers may soon appear in Android AutoAndroid car update
To ensure security, the Android Auto voice assistant can use speech synthesis to read incoming messages, and voice input will allow you to send replies to Android Auto