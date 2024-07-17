Edifier Stax Spirit S5 hi-fi headphones with aptX Lossless support and autonomy of up to 80 hours cost $500

Edifier has announced new flagship wireless headphones called Edifier Stax Spirit S5. The headphones received Hi-Res certification and support for codecs aptX Lossless, Sony LDAC, LHDC and aptX HD. The device is equipped with a Qualcomm QCC5181 chip and supports Bluetooth 5.4.

Among the functions of the headphones are noise reduction mode, Google Fast Pair for quick pairing with Android smartphones, as well as the ability to connect to several gadgets at the same time.

Edifier Stax Spirit S5 have a USB-C port and a 3.5 mm jack. The manufacturer claims that the headphones can work up to 80 hours on a single charge. The novelty is already available for purchase at a price of $499.99 and will compete with Apple AirPods Max and other headphones in this segment.