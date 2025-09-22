Samsung Galaxy Fold7: not a smartphone, not a tablet, something more

The Samsung Galaxy Fold series of smartphones is notable for its folding design and large display. The new generation model had an even larger screen, advanced cameras, stronger hardware and improved ergonomics. Moreover, this influence is based on the style of progressive marketing releases. The new model has, in fact, become noticeably superior in a variety of ways. In the seventh generation, the model has become completely different from the current concept smartphones. This is more, less independent device. Previously, there were compromises – due to the body and cameras, for example. But now everything here is on the highest level. The fit is in step with the flagships, the dimensions are the same as those of the thinnest models.

Let us wash ourselves and write as professional fans of the Galaxy S Ultra and Galaxy Flip series. We may not appreciate any special features for homeowners who require a large display with such compatibility. Let’s try to find them out. I would like to appreciate the great screen and cool cameras, and also feel nostalgic for the folding beds with their unique ergonomics. Looking ahead, it was clear that the Galaxy Fold series also has meaningful and meaningful moments for us. That’s why we talked about the evidence, vikoristannya and rospovimo.

Ergonomics and design

The smartphone feels whole, without any pressure on the conceptuality of technology. After all, it was not the folding screen that was burned out, but the screen that was dying, and there were dozens of reasons for this.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 7 is a thin desktop, which makes it obvious that it can accommodate all sorts of daily ports. Protect the USB-C connector to the edge of every millimeter.

The cameras, which protrude strongly from the rear, only reinforce how thin the new Fold is. In this case, IP48 protection is achieved against saw and dripping water.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 7 is 10% lighter than the Galaxy Fold 6 and at the same time takes away three larger screens. What is external, what is internal, what is dying. The external screen is 0.2 inches larger diagonally and the main screen is 0.4 inches larger. The body has become slightly wider. True, we wouldn’t call it a compromise, because now the constriction of the sides of the new display no longer seems so specific.

An 8-inch AMOLED display with a separate 2184×1968 aspect ratio ensures high image brightness, contrast and detail. The screen supports an adaptive refresh rate from 1 to 120 Hz, adapting to the content. On such a display, however, it is comfortable to watch videos, edit photographs, use instant messengers and at the same time work on notes, work with graphs in PDF documents and read books.

Typing text on the big screen takes a lot of thought. The virtual keyboard is divided into two parts so that you can use the thumbs of your left and right hands.

The pursuit of subtlety and minimization of the space between the halves became fiercely hot. It’s not easy to unscramble the Galaxy Fold 7. There’s no reason why your fingers will feel itchy on the edges other than the buttons. The same appearances and dents as on laptop covers. This hinge is tight for reliability.

It is good to lie in one hand, both folding and unfolding. Add finger tips to the tablet format. The uneasiness in the morning weather is connected with the psychological moment that we have in front of us an expensive transforming smartphone.



In daylight, the Fold 7 appears glossy and with less highlighting. Behind the curtains, there is a deep blue like ours, as well as black and silver-gray.

Power, cameras and autonomy

The smartphone will have very similar internal components and the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor for Galaxy, which is found in the Galaxy S25 line. Everything is standard, the pre-installed security software worked smoothly, without any hiccups or friezes. Dozens of transferred additions from a special device also did not make him happy.

The Galaxy Fold 7 smartphone can be equipped with 12 or 16 GB of RAM type LPDDR5X and a storage capacity of 256, 512 or 1024 GB. 16 gigabytes of RAM are installed in conjunction with the top-end storage of 1 TB.

We respect that during the hour of work, the smartphone still gets warm. Especially behind the cameras. It seems that in such a thin body there is no room for a serious cooling system. It’s certainly possible to invest in new things, but it’s not without reason that there’s a lot more emphasis on the content that’s being shared.

Tim, who had to draw, sign documents and draw with a smart S Pen stylus on the go, now has a chance to marvel at the back of the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Galaxy Fold 7 is more about life, and the S Pen is lost only in Ultra models.

The cameras in the Fold line were more decent and less annoying. The role of the photographic flagship was played by the Galaxy Ultra. But in the 7th generation they changed it. Three modules of 200, 12 and 10 megapixels with an aperture of F1.7, F2.2, F2.4 are installed. Є optical stabilization, as well as optical 2x, 3x and digital 30x zoom. You can record video up to UHD 8K (7680 x 4320) at 30 fps. True, it’s a great feature, but what’s really cool is the ability to shoot videos in 4K at 60 fps.

The two front cameras are 10 megapixels each. The internal one increased to 100°. However, much better than them is the main camera and the external screen as a video monitor.

There is quite decent autonomy. Moreover, the greatest impact is especially on the case when the mode is turned on. The difference with the new active display was not dramatic. A large display with a high firing frequency can literally drain the battery. Everything is really good. We took away at least six years from the robot emulation mode with daily programs.

It is clear that with active traffic, navigation and high brightness of the backlight, the battery drains faster. Ale y charge yogo can dosit shvidko. The Galaxy Fold 7 supports charging up to 25W and charges up to 52% when connected to a 100W USB-C adapter. In addition, reverse charging is supported for headphones that have lost power, for example.

Enmity and evidence

During the entire hour of preparation, we were looking at the two hundredths of Samsung Galaxy Fold7.

The folded frame is as handy as a basic smartphone. You can quickly grab the shell of the thin folded body with one hand. An external display is enough to read and write messages in the messenger, use the browser, social media and other everyday programs. Moreover, it is even thin in today’s world, and all the surrounding periphery fits here at once from the sharp flagship cameras.

The unfolded position has a manner similar to that of tablets. The fingers touch the edges, and the back of the back is where the screen and camera are. So, stinks are coming from the dots, but you have to pay for a new one, repairs are still expensive.

Every time you pick it up automatically, your hands open the body to open the screen larger. Here the hostile complexity of the letter is hidden. With a large display, you can easily read texts, browse social networks on a larger scale, and watch videos. True, there are still nuances, the fragments of the majestic black dark beast do not need to be accepted below. The only way to try… is to display another supplement on the other half and work at the same time to watch the video (read instant messengers or email, for example).

Another option is to fold the Fold 7 halfway as a screen with a stand. Creation buttons will be displayed on the bottom part. Albeit, it’s expensive, a smartphone with a stand costs a few thousand dollars.

Okremo varto say about taking photos and videos from these screens. Selfie cameras here are, let’s say, first-class. The Chinese are much nicer, but they don’t reach the Ultra models of Samsung. They are enough for a video link, but no more.

However, there are two displays and the main camera is much more handy. External, additional, as you want, the screen is handy as a video-teacher. And doctors, since the camera modules are top-end in this region, self-photos and videos turn out to be excellent. If the Galaxy Flip foldout had such camera modules, it would definitely attract a large part of the audience from the Galaxy Fold. Because as a video player, a folding smartphone is really more powerful.

Thus, the Samsung Galaxy Fold7 is an objectively expensive smartphone. It’s amazing to see the phrases on the website “cameras like models for 2000 USD.” or “memory and processor for 2000 USD.” Panova, you have a smartphone that can quickly turn into a model with a double screen. A buggy screen. Before your eyes, the pixels unfold in the middle, and they smell as bright as on classic displays. It’s all the same, as they say, the flight from Kiev to Nice takes quite an hour. As armies passed through Europe like fate! And here, for 3 years, it is inadmissible to indulge in an hour of indulgence in order to fall asleep on the black birch tree. So is Samsung Galaxy Fold7. So expensive, as you know, the most square 8-inch screen and the ability to fold it twice are the largest folding smartphone in the world.



Updating the characteristics of Samsung Galaxy Fold7 and Galaxy Fold6

SamsungGalaxy Fold7 SamsungGalaxy Fold6 OS: Android 16 with One UI 8.0 Android 14 with One UI 6.1.1 Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy (3 nm) Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy (4nm) Internal memory: 256 / 512 / TB 256 / 512 / 1 TB Memory: 12, 16 GB 12 GB Memory cards: нi нi External display: 6.5” Dynamic AMOLED 2X FHD+ (2520 x 1080) 6.3” Dynamic AMOLED 2X HD+ (2376 x 968) Main display: 8.0” Dynamic AMOLED 2X QXGA+ (2184 x 1968), 120 Hz 7.6” Dynamic AMOLED 2X QXGA+ (2160 x 1856), 120 Hz Dimensions when unfolded 158.4×143.2×4.2 mm 132.6×153.5×5.6 mm Dimensions when folded: 158.4×72.8×8.9 mm 68.1×153.5×12.1 mm Masa: 215 g 239 g Battery: 4,400 4,400 Mouthless charge: so so Camera: Main camera: Over-wide: 12 MP (F/2.2) Wide-angle: 200 MP, OIS (F/1.7) Telephoto: 10 MP, OIS (F/2.4) 3x optical zoom, 30x digital zoom Front camera: Main screen (UDC): 10 MP (F/2.2) Withered screen: 10 MP (F/2.2) Main camera: Over-wide: 12 MP (F/2.2) Wide: 50 MP, OIS (F/1.8) Telephoto: 10 MP, OIS (F/2.4) 3x optical zoom, 30x digital zoom Front camera: Main screen (UDC): 4 MP (F/1.8) Withered screen: 10 MP (F/2.2) Zakhist IP48 IP48 Finger sensor: Button Button Samsung DeX: so so Interface: USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1 USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1 S Pen: нi S Pen only for the main display Price: $2018

Rating:

+ slim body

+ capabilities of the main camera

+ display brightness

- it’s important to open up

- the main camera protrudes a lot

Michel Chernovoj

Editor Editor