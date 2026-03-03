Samsung smartphones will receive satellite communications support worldwide  

Samsung smartphones will receive satellite communications support worldwide03.03.26
Samsung announced expanded satellite communications capabilities for a number of Galaxy smartphones, including the new Galaxy S26 series. The project is being implemented in partnership with telecom operators in North America, Europe, and Japan.
This includes support for emergency messaging, text messaging, and, in some cases, data transfer via satellite infrastructure. These features will be available on select flagship models and some mid-range devices.
US: Partnerships with T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T
In the US, satellite communications for select Samsung smartphones will begin rolling out in 2025.
The service is implemented in partnership with T-Mobile, along with T-Satellite and Starlink. Support is available on select flagships and Galaxy A models released after the Galaxy S21.
Verizon offers eSOS and messaging features on the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S26. Samsung is also partnering with AT&T to expand its satellite service support.
Europe: Pilot in Spain
European trials will begin in March in Spain through MasOrange. Satellite connectivity will be tested on select Galaxy models.
Samsung is also working with Vodafone to introduce new technology solutions in the region.
Japan: Messaging, Internet, and Alerts
In Japan, satellite messaging and internet access will be available on smartphones starting with the Galaxy S22, as well as on some Galaxy A models, starting in 2025. KDDI is the partner.
Integration with the Earthquake and Tsunami Warning System (ETWS) is also announced.
Samsung is also partnering with SoftBank and NTT Docomo to launch new features in 2026, and is also working with Rakuten Mobile.
