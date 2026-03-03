 

Samsung smartphones will receive satellite communications support worldwide

03.03.26

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

 

Samsung announced expanded satellite communications capabilities for a number of Galaxy smartphones, including the new Galaxy S26 series. The project is being implemented in partnership with telecom operators in North America, Europe, and Japan.

 

This includes support for emergency messaging, text messaging, and, in some cases, data transfer via satellite infrastructure. These features will be available on select flagship models and some mid-range devices.

 

US: Partnerships with T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T

 

In the US, satellite communications for select Samsung smartphones will begin rolling out in 2025.

 

The service is implemented in partnership with T-Mobile, along with T-Satellite and Starlink. Support is available on select flagships and Galaxy A models released after the Galaxy S21.

 

Verizon offers eSOS and messaging features on the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S26. Samsung is also partnering with AT&T to expand its satellite service support.

 

Europe: Pilot in Spain

 

European trials will begin in March in Spain through MasOrange. Satellite connectivity will be tested on select Galaxy models.

 

Samsung is also working with Vodafone to introduce new technology solutions in the region.

 

Japan: Messaging, Internet, and Alerts

 

In Japan, satellite messaging and internet access will be available on smartphones starting with the Galaxy S22, as well as on some Galaxy A models, starting in 2025. KDDI is the partner.

 

Integration with the Earthquake and Tsunami Warning System (ETWS) is also announced.

 

Samsung is also partnering with SoftBank and NTT Docomo to launch new features in 2026, and is also working with Rakuten Mobile.


Don't miss interesting news

Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes

We are on Facebook We are on Instagram We are on Telegram

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *





Articles & testsArticles
03.11.25
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
views
589
comments 0
Oppo A6 Pro (CPH2799)

Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.

02.03.26
Acer Nitro Lite 16 (NL16-71G) laptop review: versatile and attractive
views
5
comments 0
Acer Nitro Lite 16 (NL16-71G)

The 2025 Acer Nitro Lite 16 features an interesting case design, gaming accents, and proven components. Let’s take a closer look at its features.


РќРѕРІРѕСЃС‚РёNews
03.03.26 | 17.19
Samsung smartphones will receive satellite communications support worldwide  
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Samsung has announced expanded satellite communications capabilities for a range of Galaxy smartphones, including the new Galaxy S26 series.

03.03.26 | 15.30
Apple iPad Air 2026 received an M4 chip, 12 GB of RAM and Wi-Fi 7 starting at $599    
apple ipad air 2026

Essentially, it’s the same Apple iPad Air 2026, but with a current chip from the Apple Silicon line. It runs iPadOS 26.