20 Samsung devices to receive update to One UI 6.1.1 with features from Galaxy Fold 6 and Flip 624.07.24
Samsung recently introduced the Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 smartphones with One UI 6.1.1 on board, and now it has revealed which of its other devices will receive the new shell. But there is still no data on when this will happen.
According to the official form of the company, the following gadgets will receive the new firmware:
- Samsung Galaxy S24
- Samsung Galaxy S24+
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S23
- Samsung Galaxy S23+
- Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S22
- Samsung Galaxy S22+
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy Fold 5
- Samsung Galaxy Flip 5
- Samsung Galaxy Fold 4
- Samsung Galaxy Flip 4
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
The One UI 6.1.1 update brings numerous improvements, enhancing usability with improved interfaces, new features, enhanced Galaxy AI capabilities, and performance optimizations. In particular, improvements are expected for:
- Samsung Keyboard
- Gallery
- Note Assist
- Interpreter
- Live Translate
- Suggestions answers
- Zoom and more
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Ugreen M2 CM642 NVMe SSD Pocket Review: Speed and Protection
Let’s talk about the very “fast” pocket-case Ugreen M2 CM642 for solid-state drives. It seems like a utilitarian thing, but it turned out to be very interesting
Ugreen M2 CM642 NVMe SSD Pocket Review: Speed and Protection
Top TWS headphones of the first half of 2024
TOP charging stations in Ukraine. Which one to choose and buy?
Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone review: capabilities
Ugreen HiTune Max5c Headphone Review: Why Japan?
Not only Samsung Flip: 6 alternatives flip smartphones by Motorola, ZTE, Tecno, Oppo, Vivo and Huawei
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
Oppo Enco x3i TWS review: serious frivolity
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
Acer eUrban eBike R electric bike review: lets ride a hundred km
20 Samsung devices to receive update to One UI 6.1.1 with features from Galaxy Fold 6 and Flip 6Samsung smartphone update
Samsung recently introduced the Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 smartphones with One UI 6.1.1 on board, and now it has revealed which of its other devices will receive the new shell.
Electric scooter Segway ZT3 Pro with a range of up to 40 km and a maximum speed of 32 km/h costs $467electric transport
The Segway ZT3 Pro can travel up to 40 km on a single charge, and its maximum speed reaches 32 km/h. 650 W electric motor