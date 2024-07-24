20 Samsung devices to receive update to One UI 6.1.1 with features from Galaxy Fold 6 and Flip 6

Samsung recently introduced the Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 smartphones with One UI 6.1.1 on board, and now it has revealed which of its other devices will receive the new shell. But there is still no data on when this will happen.

According to the official form of the company, the following gadgets will receive the new firmware:

Samsung Galaxy S24 Samsung Galaxy S24+ Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S23 Samsung Galaxy S23+ Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S22 Samsung Galaxy S22+ Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Fold 5 Samsung Galaxy Flip 5 Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 Samsung Galaxy Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

The One UI 6.1.1 update brings numerous improvements, enhancing usability with improved interfaces, new features, enhanced Galaxy AI capabilities, and performance optimizations. In particular, improvements are expected for: