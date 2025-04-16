Redmi Note 14 Pro, Poco M5s, Poco X7 Pro, Poco X6 Pro go on sale now

Xiaomi is having a sale on a number of new and recently released smartphones. Some are offered in different storage capacities, available in both Redmi and Poco. Links to where you can buy each smartphone are provided in the relevant section.

Redmi Note 14 Pro 4G

Redmi Note 14 Pro 4G received a body with IP64 protection, a curved 6.67″ OLED screen with a frequency of 120 Hz and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 glass, as well as a Mediatek 64 processor). The model is based on the mid-level Mediatek Helio G100 chipset.

The main camera module is a 200-megapixel Samsung HP3 sensor. There are additional cameras – a wide-angle 8 megapixel and a 32 MP front camera. A 5500 mAh lithium-polymer battery is installed. There is a 3.5 mm jack, Wi-Fi 5 and a memory card slot.

Versions offered:

POCO M5s

The MediaTek Helio G95 chip is installed, along with 4 or 6 GB of RAM, as well as 64 or 128 GB of storage, respectively. The smartphone comes with a 64+8+2+2 MP main camera, stereo speakers with Hi-Res audio, and a 5000 mAh battery. It supports 33 W fast charging.

The Poco M5s has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a separate slot for two SIMs and microSD, a USB-C port, IP53 splash and dust protection, a headphone jack, and an NFC module.

Poco X7 Pro became the first smartphone on the global market to receive the flagship Dimensity 8400-Ultra processor. The device offers similar amounts of memory as the base model.

The main differences of the Pro version:

6.67-inch flat AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1.5K-CrystalRes, a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a peak brightness of up to 3200 nits,

the main camera with a 50 MP Sony IMX882 sensor, complemented by an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera,

a 20 MP front camera.

The Pro model has a larger battery capacity of 6000 mAh, with 90 W fast charging, which provides long battery life and minimal time for charging. The smartphones run on Xiaomi HyperOS and offer additional functions based on artificial intelligence from Xiaomi – AI Interpreter, AI Notes and AI Recorder, as well as Google Gemini installed.

Buy Poco X7 Pro

8+256 GB costs $253

12+256 GB is priced at $270

12+512 GB can be purchased for $294

POCO X6 Pro

The POCO X6 Pro is equipped with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1220 x 2712 and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The smartphone is powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 8300 processor. It has 8 cores and a clock speed of 3.35 Hz. The smartphone has several versions of RAM and storage. Including 8+256 and 12+512 GB.

The smartphone runs on the Android 14 operating system with the proprietary HyperOS shell. POCO X6 Pro 5G is equipped with a powerful 5100 mAh battery and supports 67 W fast charging via the USB-C port. Other features include an under-screen fingerprint scanner.

The user will be satisfied with a 16-megapixel front camera and a triple main camera with 64, 8 and 2 megapixel modules. There is optical stabilization.