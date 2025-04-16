ChatGPT will take into account the context of all conversations with the user, not just the current one

OpenAI has introduced an update to ChatGPT that allows the AI ​​to remember information from all previous conversations with a user.

According to an example published by the company, a user asked ChatGPT to recall what was discussed in their last conversation, and the bot recounted the main points of the conversation.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman clarified that the implementation of such a function is another stage in the development of an AI agent that can accompany a person throughout his life, taking into account his previous requests and preferences.

ChatGPT is able to independently access the content of previous chats or do it at the user’s request. At the same time, the memory function can be deactivated in the settings, and if necessary, the bot’s memory can be completely cleared. It should be noted that the ability to store data is not available in timed chats.

The update is currently available for Plus and Pro plan subscribers. However, the update is not yet available in the European Union, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein.