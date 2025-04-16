ChatGPT will take into account the context of all conversations with the user, not just the current one16.04.25
OpenAI has introduced an update to ChatGPT that allows the AI to remember information from all previous conversations with a user.
According to an example published by the company, a user asked ChatGPT to recall what was discussed in their last conversation, and the bot recounted the main points of the conversation.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman clarified that the implementation of such a function is another stage in the development of an AI agent that can accompany a person throughout his life, taking into account his previous requests and preferences.
ChatGPT is able to independently access the content of previous chats or do it at the user’s request. At the same time, the memory function can be deactivated in the settings, and if necessary, the bot’s memory can be completely cleared. It should be noted that the ability to store data is not available in timed chats.
The update is currently available for Plus and Pro plan subscribers. However, the update is not yet available in the European Union, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Review of Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 smartphones: in a shadow of light
The Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 have equally good displays, large batteries, and support for software updates for 6 years. Let’s talk in more detail about what else makes them interesting.
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
ChatGPT will take into account the context of all conversations with the user, not just the current one artificial intelligence update
OpenAI has introduced an update to ChatGPT that allows artificial intelligence to remember information from all previous conversations with a user.
YouTube will create free background music using artificial intelligence artificial intelligence music YouTube
The feature is being rolled out in stages and is available to creators who are connected to the YouTube Partner Program and have access to Creator Music.
ChatGPT will take into account the context of all conversations with the user, not just the current one
Trump’s tariffs will not apply to smartphones and computers
The Oppo Watch X2 Mini smartwatch has eSIM support and up to 7 days of battery life
AMD Ryzen 8000HX processors for high-end gaming laptops have 16 cores and 32 threads with a frequency of up to 5.4 GHz
Sony unveils new Bravia TV lineup for 2025
The Tax Service of Ukraine plans to collect tax from every sale through OLX, Rozetka and Prom
MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ – briefly doubles FPS and improves power efficiency by 40%
Chinese tariffs will not affect American chips made outside the US
NASA is developing a Mars Chopper drone for Mars exploration
Windows 95 and Minecraft game startup sound added to National Sound Recording Registry
Bang & Olufsen has released speakers in a stone case
New BYD EV electric cars are fully charged in half an hour