Asus ROG Strix SCAR 2025 – first gaming laptops with GeForce RTX 5090 in Ukraine

Asus is the first among manufacturers of gaming laptops to start selling models equipped with NVIDIA RTX5080 and RTX5090 graphics cards and the new Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processors in Ukraine. The line includes four ROG Strix SCAR series devices with 16 and 18-inch display diagonals.



For the first time, the ROG Strix 18 series models use a display with AniMe Vision technology – previously such panels were only available in the Zephyrus line. The top cover of the laptop is equipped with a matrix of 810 LEDs located under 9152 holes, which allows you to display animation. The screens are based on ROG Nebula HDR matrices with Mini LED backlighting, which supports 2000 local dimming zones. Brightness reaches 1200 cd/m², and full coverage of the DCI-P3 color space provides high color accuracy. The manufacturer also draws attention to the two-layer ACR film, which reduces glare and increases image contrast by more than four times. The screen supports NVIDIA G-SYNC technology, and the refresh rate is 240 Hz.



The updated case offers simplified access to RAM, storage devices and cooling system – disassembly does not require the use of tools. This feature was called the “perfect pit stop”. SSD slots are now equipped with a Q-Latch mechanism, which simplifies the installation and replacement of drives. The backlight system has also changed – now RGB lighting covers the entire lower part of the case, forming a continuous light contour. The size of the touch panel has been increased by 36% compared to previous generations.

The cooling system has also undergone a redesign. The design uses three fans, a multi-layer radiator, a thermal interface based on Thermal Grizzly liquid metal, as well as a new layout of ventilation holes.

The devices support the latest connectivity standards, including Wi-Fi 7 and a wired network with a bandwidth of up to 2.5 Gbps. There are also two Thunderbolt 5 (USB Type-C) ports, a Full HD webcam with an infrared sensor and Windows Hello support.

The most productive models, marked with the G index, are approaching the 200 thousand hryvnia mark in cost, and in some cases even exceed it. Thus, the ROG Strix SCAR 18 (G835) configuration with RTX5080, 32 GB of RAM and a terabyte SSD is estimated at 190 thousand hryvnia. The version with RTX5090, 64 GB of RAM and 4 TB of storage already costs 284 thousand hryvnia.