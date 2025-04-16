Oppo Pad 4 Pro is the first tablet with a Snapdragon 8 Extreme Edition chip

Oppo has announced the Oppo Pad 4 Pro tablet, which became the world’s first model based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Extreme Edition chipset.

The presentation of the new product took place simultaneously with the launch of the flagship Oppo Find X8 Ultra smartphone. While the smartphone is aimed at users interested in photo and video shooting capabilities, the tablet may attract the attention of those looking for a device with high specifications at an affordable price.

The cost of the basic configuration of the tablet, equipped with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, is about $ 380 at the current exchange rate. Versions with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal memory are also available for $ 420, with 12 GB and 512 GB – for $ 465, and the older version with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal memory will cost about $ 490.

The model is equipped with a 13.2-inch LCD screen with a resolution of 3392 × 2400 pixels, a refresh rate of 144 Hz and a maximum brightness of up to 900 nits. The display supports Dolby Vision technology and covers 98% of the DCI-P3 color space.

The front camera of the Oppo Pad 4 Pro has a resolution of 8 megapixels, and the main camera is equipped with a Sony IMX688 sensor with a resolution of 13 megapixels.

A 12140 mAh battery with support for 67 W fast charging is responsible for autonomous operation. The tablet is compatible with a digital stylus, equipped with four speakers, a USB Type-C 3.2 port and supports Bluetooth 5.4. The operating system is Android 15 with the proprietary ColorOS 15 shell.

According to the manufacturer, the Oppo Pad 4 Pro is the thinnest tablet with an LCD display among modern models, while its weight is 675 grams.