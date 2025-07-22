Replacing Samsung Galaxy Fold 7 and Flip 7 screen will cost at least half a thousand euros

Replacing the displays in the new Samsung Galaxy Fold 7 and Flip 7 smartphones can become a significant financial burden for owners. This is reported by Sammobile, citing information from official Samsung spare parts suppliers in the EU.

The cost of replacing the main flexible screen of the Galaxy Fold 7 is 761 euros, which at the current exchange rate corresponds to approximately 36,900 UAH. The external display of the same device will cost another 525 euros (about 25,500 UAH). In the Galaxy Flip 7, the amounts are lower: 342 euros (16,600 UAH) for the main screen and 207 euros (approximately 10,000 UAH) for the external one.

The prices do not take into account the cost of work in service centers if the repair is performed outside the official network. In addition, Samsung’s standard warranty does not cover mechanical damage, so users will have to pay for the repair themselves.

In Ukraine, the company offers a Smart Care service program, which covers the cost of replacing screens or the back panel in case of damage. The cost of an annual certificate for the Fold 7 starts at UAH 9,350, and for the Flip 7 – from UAH 5,500.

Despite the increased durability of the displays of the new models, experts advise users to be careful during operation. Currently, pre-orders for both models are open in Ukraine – the starting prices are UAH 84,999 for the Galaxy Fold 7 and UAH 49,999 for the Galaxy Flip 7.