Affordable Poco C85 with MediaTek Helio G81 Ultra, 120Hz screen and 33W charging coming soon
Xiaomi is preparing for the premiere of the new affordable smartphone Poco C85, which belongs to the affordable segment.
The Poco C85 smartphone is equipped with a 6.9-inch display with HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz, peak brightness reaches 810 nits. It is based on the MediaTek Helio G81 Ultra processor with support for fourth-generation networks. Depending on the modification, versions with 6 or 8 gigabytes of RAM and 128 or 256 gigabytes of storage are offered, and a microSD card slot is provided.
The 6,000 mAh battery supports 33 W charging. The main camera received a 50-megapixel sensor and an additional module, the front camera has a resolution of 8 megapixels. Video shooting is limited to Full HD format.
Among the characteristics of the Poco C85 smartphone, the IP64 housing protection standard is indicated, and fifth-generation Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.x, a USB-C connector and a classic 3.5 mm audio jack are available for connection. The smartphone supports work with two SIM cards in 4G mode.
The dimensions of the Poco C85 are 173.16 by 81.07 millimeters with a thickness of 8.2 mm, and the weight is close to 211 grams. Android 15 with the proprietary HyperOS 2.0 shell is declared as the software platform. The housing will be presented in three colors – purple, blue and black, and the design of the model is close to the Redmi 15C.
