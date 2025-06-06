42 Xiaomi, Redmi and Poco smartphones and tablets that don’t get Android 16

The Android 16 operating system will be presented in the summer of 2025. Xiaomi will be one of the first manufacturers whose devices will start receiving the new version, but not all models will be on the list of compatible ones.

A preliminary list of smartphones and tablets from the Xiaomi, Redmi and Poco brands that will not receive Android 16 has appeared online. The list was prepared based on the hardware characteristics of the devices, as well as taking into account the company’s software support policy.

The publication was compiled by the authors of the Gizmochina portal. The official list of models subject to the update has not yet been announced. Also, Android 16 will not be received by the Xiaomi Pad 6, Pad 5 and Pad 5 Pro tablets.

Xiaomi smartphones:

Xiaomi 12;

Xiaomi 12 Pro;

Xiaomi 12T;

Xiaomi 12T Pro;

Xiaomi 12 Lite;

Xiaomi 12S;

Xiaomi 12S Pro;

Xiaomi 12S Ultra;

Xiaomi 12X;

Xiaomi Civi 2;

Xiaomi Civi 1S;

Xiaomi Civi.

Redmi smartphones:

Redmi Note 12 (LTE/5G);

Redmi Note 12 Pro (LTE/5G);

Redmi Note 12 Pro+;

Redmi Note 12 Turbo;

Redmi Note 12R;

Redmi Note 12R Pro;

Redmi Note 12T Pro;

Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed;

Redmi Note 12S;

Redmi K50;

Redmi K50 Pro;

Redmi K50 Ultra;

Redmi K50i;

Redmi K50 Gaming;

Redmi 12 (LTE/5G);

Redmi 12C;

Redmi A2;

Redmi A2+.

Poco smartphones:

Poco F5;

Poco F5 Pro;

Poco X5;

Poco X5 Pro;

Poco M5;

Poco M5s;

Poco C65;

Poco C55;

Poco C51.

Who will get Android 16?

At the same time, based on the Xiaomi device support policy, we can highlight a list of models that are highly likely to be the first to receive the update. The list includes not only smartphones of the main brand, but also devices of the Redmi and Poco lines, as well as six Xiaomi tablets.

The company has not yet published the exact deployment schedule and the final list of supported devices. However, given their participation in testing, we can expect that some Xiaomi gadgets will be among the first on the market to receive Android 16.

Xiaomi smartphones:

Xiaomi 15;

Xiaomi 15 Pro;

Xiaomi 15 Ultra;

Xiaomi 15S Pro;

Xiaomi 14;

Xiaomi 14 Pro;

Xiaomi 14 Ultra;

Xiaomi 14T;

Xiaomi 14T Pro;

Xiaomi 14 Civi;

Xiaomi 13;

Xiaomi 13 Pro;

Xiaomi 13 Ultra;

Xiaomi 13T;

Xiaomi 13T Pro;

Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro;

Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro;

Xiaomi Civi 3.

Redmi smartphones:

Redmi Note 14 (LTE/5G);

Redmi Note 14 Pro (LTE/5G);

Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G;

Redmi Note 13 (LTE/5G);

Redmi Note 13 Pro (LTE/5G);

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G;

Redmi Note 13R;

Redmi K80;

Redmi K80 Pro;

Redmi K70;

Redmi K70 Pro;

Redmi K70 Ultra;

Redmi K70E;

Redmi K60;

Redmi K60 Pro;

Redmi K60 Ultra;

Redmi 14R;

Redmi 14C;

Redmi 13 (LTE/5G);

Redmi 13R;

Redmi 13C (LTE/5G);

Redmi A4 5G;

Redmi A3 Pro.

Poco smartphones:

Poco F7;

Poco F7 Pro;

Poco F7 Ultra;

Poco F6;

Poco F6 Pro;

Poco X7;

Poco X7 Pro;

Poco X6;

Poco X6 Pro;

Poco M7;

Poco M7 Pro;

Poco M6 (LTE/5G);

Poco M6 Plus;

Poco M6 Pro (LTE/5G);

Poco C75;

Poco C71.

Tablets: