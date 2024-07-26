Poco F6 Deadpool Limited Edition by Xiaomi smartphone timed to movie release

Xiaomi announced a special version of the Poco F6 smartphone called Poco F6 Deadpool Limited Edition. This issue is dedicated to the new movie “Deadpool & Wolverine”.

The smartphone is distinguished by the red color of the body, the images of the main characters on the back and the Deadpool logo. It comes gift-wrapped with an expanded set and has a movie-style theme.

Poco F6 Deadpool Limited Edition specs remain the same as the standard Poco F6 model. It is equipped with a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, 12 GB of RAM, 256 GB of built-in memory, a 50 + 8 MP main camera and a 5000 mAh battery with support.

Sales of the Poco F6 Deadpool Limited Edition will begin in India on August 7. The price of the device is $359 and only 3,000 units will be produced.

We will remind that previously Microsoft released an Xbox controller in a case with the fuselage design of the main character of the film. Although the appearance of the gamepad is quite different from the standard models, the functionality of the Xbox Cheeky Controller corresponds to regular Xbox controllers. It is designed for use with Xbox Series X|S consoles and supports all standard features.