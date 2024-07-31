TOP series, movies, audiobooks and podcasts on Megogo in the first half of 2024

The Megogo media service traditionally represents the rating of popular content among platform users in Ukraine. In the first half of 2024, Megogo exclusively broadcast the battle Usyk – Fury, matches of the Champions League and EURO 2024. The library of the service was replenished with exclusive Ukrainian films “We, our favorites and the war” and “I, “Victory” and Berlin”, as well as world premieres such as “The Beekeeper”, the TV series “True Detective”, “House of the Dragon”, ” Barry” and others.

The rating presents the TOP-10 titles in the categories “movies”, “series”, “audiobooks” and “podcasts”, selected by the total duration of viewing and listening in the watch. The “movies to buy” category is formed by the number of units sold, and the “sports events” category is formed by the number of views.

Top movies on MEGOGO

Purchase (TVOD)

With 2024’s most notable film events at the top of the list of movies available for purchase on MEGOGO, it’s hard to imagine any other winners. The premiere of “Dune: Part Two” captured the screens, including the first film, and took first place in the rating.

In second place is the historic for Ukraine film “20 Days in Mariupol” by Mstislav Chernov, which won the country’s first “Oscar” and again won the prestigious Grierson Awards documentary award. Over 21,000 pre-order accesses to the film were opened on MEGOGO during its opening weekend in March, setting a new record for documentaries. The film is available with sign language translation from the social initiative MEGOGO “See as Hear”.

Other films in the top ten are the main world premieres of 2023-2024:

“The Righteous 3: The Final Chapter” “Oppenheimer” “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” “Beekeeper” “Uncharted: Unexplored” “Outside” “I love to hate you” “High-speed train”

Prepaid (SVOD)

Among MEGOGO subscriptions, the series of films “Harry Potter” took the lead. In 2024, Ukrainians wanted to believe in miracles even more. Next, the rating presents a variety of genres, united by the possibility of downloading movies in the MEGOGO mobile application and watching offline:

Auditor, IMDb 7.3 Swamp King’s Daughter, IMDb 5.9 The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, IMDb 6.7 Eternal, IMDb 6.3 Wife for Rent, IMDb 6.4 Mission Impossible: Payback, IMDb 7.7 Home Alone, IMDb 7.7 John Wick 4, IMDb 7.7 Focus, IMDb 6.6

Free to watch (AVOD)

A lot of content on MEGOGO is available for free. In 2023, most of the leaders in this category were Ukrainian, but this year viewers focused on global content:

The Wolf of Wall Street “Love for rent” “The Wolf and the Lion”

Ukrainian production

The top positions are consistently occupied by:

“Luxembourg, Luxembourg” “Schedryk” “Sniper. White Raven (Extended version)» “Myrnyi-21” “Maxim the Wasp and the Gold of the Pighead” “The price of truth” “Kings of Rap”

This year, the following important films joined them:

“20 Days in Mariupol” is a documentary film about the Russian siege of Mariupol in February-March 2022.

“Mariupol. Unlost Hope” is a documentary film about the first days of the full-scale invasion, seen through the eyes of local residents.

“Warriors 2” is a series of documentary films by the MEGOGO ORIGINALS studio about narrow-profile military personnel whose struggle continues in various conditions. The first episode of the second season was presented at the 15th Odessa International Film Festival. Both seasons can be watched for free on MEGOGO, including Polish dubbing.

The most popular series on MEGOGO

Prepaid (SVOD)

On MEGOGO, viewers continue to travel through the serial worlds with Ukrainian dubbing. The MEGOGO VOICE studio and its partners voice HBO content in Ukrainian: more than 1,521 hours of content have already been created.

Like last year, the legendary “Game of Thrones” confidently holds its position. The prequel House of the Dragon, new episodes of which are released every week on MEGOGO, ranks seventh. The ranking also includes four other series from HBO: “True Detective”, “Sex and the City”, “The Sopranos” and “The Heirs”.

From the Paramount+ catalog, Ukrainians watched “Elementary”, “All Women Witches” and “Yellowstone” more often. The Walking Dead from FOXNOW is also consistently popular. All these series can be downloaded to a smartphone and watched offline.

Free to watch (AVOD)

In the first half of 2024, Ukrainians spent more time with Agatha Christie’s detective mysteries in the Poirot series. This series, created from 1989-2013, received an IMDb rating of 8.6, several BAFTA awards and the love of many generations.

Detectives remain a popular genre among free content: 5 out of 10 positions are occupied by them. Dramas are also not far behind with 4 out of 10 spots. This confrontation is diluted by the new Ukrainian comedy “Make it to 30” about three girls who combine Kyiv and the problems of 29-year-olds. The main roles are played by well-known Ukrainian actresses Daria Petrozhytska, Anastasia Ostrienova and Hanna Koshmal.

The most popular audio content on MEGOGO

Audio books

The main event of the first half of 2024 was the exclusive release of the first legal audio version of the book “Dune” in Ukrainian. MEGOGO has signed a direct 5-year contract with the estates of writer Frank Herbert. The cover of the audiobook uses a poster from the second part of the film, which was licensed by Legendary and Warner Bros. studios. Ent. This fantastic story won the Nebula Award for Best Novel. The second in the ranking is the bestseller of The New York Times – “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo”, voiced by Olena Kravets.

The third place goes to “District D” – a collection of works by the Ukrainian writer and military man Artem Chekh. It was based on his book that one of the last Ukrainian film premieres was created – the drama “Me and Felix” by Iryna Tselyk. The only two books that have remained in the rating since last year are “District D” and “Tiger Lions” by Bagryany.

Also among the popular audiobooks:

“Tales under the Christmas tree” “Hyperion” “There is land beyond Perekop” “City” “Billionaire Nazis” “Maid”

The TOP-10 audiobook ranking is based on average purchase metrics, listening time, and unique users.

Podcasts

The rating of the most popular podcasts is formed by the main topics:

News: NV projects “War in Ukraine”, “Economy Chronicles”

History: No Declaration of War podcast

Sport: projects UA-Football, F1Podcast, SportHub Eurofootball

Traditionally, “Public Tales” entered the rating. Among the newcomers to the list of leaders are “Tatava cassette” for moviegoers, “Bude tobi nauka” for researchers and “Wholesale and Total” with Serhii Prytula and Anton Tymoshenko.

Ukrainian authors have created a wide catalog of genre and format podcasts. As of July, more than 850 Ukrainian podcasts are available on MEGOGO. Coming soon, MEGOGO AUDIO’s fourth Professional Award “Available” for podcasters will once again show this diversity.

The most popular sports events on MEGOGO

Undoubtedly, the main event of the year was the fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury, which was exclusively broadcast by the MEGOGO media service. This outstanding match brought the world title of absolute champion to the Ukrainian, which happened for the first time in 25 years.

The rest of the rating consists of football matches. In second and third place are the qualifying games of the Ukrainian national team for UEFA EURO 2024 with Icelanders and Bosnians. Next come the matches of the Champions League, which is already starting the qualification for the new season, and friendly matches of Ukraine, which unite millions of Ukrainians and help raise funds for the Armed Forces.

The detailed ranking of the tops looks like this:

Boxing. Oleksandr Usyk – Tyson Fury Qualification for Euro-2024. Playoffs. Ukraine – Iceland Qualification for Euro-2024. Playoffs. Bosnia and Herzegovina – Ukraine UEFA Champions League. Final. Borussia D – Real UEFA Champions League. Real – Bayern UEFA Champions League. Manchester City – Real Madrid Friendly matches. Germany – Ukraine Friendly matches. Poland – Ukraine UEFA Champions League. Bayern – Real Friendly matches. Moldova – Ukraine

Previously, the media service also shared the top ten matches of EURO 2024 on viewings after the end of the championship: