Apple and Samsung ranked in the top 10 smartphones in Q4 2025

Counterpoint analytical agency has published an updated ranking of the most popular smartphones in the world for the third quarter of 2025. As in previous years, the global list is dominated by Apple and Samsung: each company is represented by five models in the top ten.

This time, the first positions were completely taken by representatives of the iPhone 16 series. At the same time, the new generation — iPhone 17 — only began to appear on sale at the end of the quarter, so only the iPhone 17 Pro Max managed to enter the ranking. It is expected that in the next report, the new line will significantly change the distribution of places.

Among Samsung devices, the budget Galaxy A16 demonstrates the best dynamics: the version with 5G support took fifth place, and the 4G version turned out to be ninth. The affordable Galaxy A36 also entered the top, which was located in seventh position and ahead of the more expensive Galaxy A56 model.