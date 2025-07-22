Logitech MK250 keyboard and mouse combo: reimagined classic

Logitech MK250 keyboard and mouse combo: reimagined classic22.07.25
The Logitech MK250 keyboard and mouse set is set to become the company’s next bestseller in the class of affordable combo sets. On the one hand, the devices are budget class, and on the other, both the keyboard and mouse have a number of signature features and good quality of execution.
What does the Logitech MK250 set consist of?
The MK250 set includes the K250 keyboard and the M196 mouse. The set is available in three colours – white, black and pink.
Logitech K250 is a full-size 100% wireless keyboard powered by two AAA batteries. The declared battery life is one year. Of the other notable points – the keyboard can withstand a small amount of spilled water. The volume is specified up to 60 ml. For the keyboard, it is stated that 64% of the plastic is made from recycled materials.
Logitech M196 is a Bluetooth mouse powered by one AA battery. The battery life is also declared at 12 months. It has a completely symmetrical shape, so it will be equally convenient for left-handed and right-handed people. But in the kit we are talking about, only the dark version is available. By the way, we talked about this model in a separate review.
Design and ergonomics
The body of the devices is made of plastic. To some extent utilitarian, but pleasant to the touch. The coating, although a little rough, is resistant to scratches and external influences. The design of both devices is discreet, but functional. There are no unnecessary tricks in shape or texture. Everything is aimed at functionality.
At the base of the keyboard there are two legs that will allow you to slightly raise the back of the case above the table. Here between them is a compartment for batteries and a power slider. Although there is no wrist rest, the height is low and your hands will not get tired after prolonged use.
The keyboard has a full set of keys including a numeric keypad. There are no additional buttons, all multimedia control is performed through secondary functions on “F1” – “F12”. In general, the entire layout is intuitive. Only the up and down arrows are half-sized.
The symbols on the keyboard buttons are made with decals. It is noteworthy that the device is certified and fully localized – Ukrainian Cyrillic. For Mac users, it will be convenient to have command signatures on the “Ctrl” and “Alt” buttons. Unfortunately, there is no backlight, but this would make the device more expensive.
The mouse is quite compact and will be comfortable for small hands. There are only right and left buttons, as well as a scroll wheel. Slightly embossed sides will improve the grip on the hand. It will also be convenient for portable use. Or for cases when you do not need to work with the mouse for a long time.
Both devices have in common that they can only be connected via Bluetooth. A good option to avoid thinking about losing the receiver. However, if for some reason a wireless connection is not suitable, there are no other options. However, the devices can be connected not only to desktops and laptops, but also to tablets.
Impressions
The Logitech MK250 wireless keyboard and mouse set is a good solution for spaces where there is little space for peripherals. In addition, it is a good practical option for everyday use. The full-size keyboard is practically in no way inferior to more expensive models in terms of functions and ergonomics. The mouse is made in a small case, which may be a limitation for some users. At the same time, it is symmetrical and compact. Otherwise, these are reliable wireless devices with good autonomy and an affordable price.
Logitech K250 Keyboard Specifications
|Number of Keys:
|100
|Backlight:
|no
|Connectivity:
|Bluetooth LE
|Dimensions:
|136.9×369.9×22.8 mm
|Weight:
|380 g
Mouse specifications Logitech M196
|Sensor type:
|optical
|Resolution:
|1000 DPI
|Number of keys:
|2+1 scroll wheel
|Backlight:
|no
|Connection:
|Bluetooth LE
|Dimensions:
|100×60×38 mm
|Weight:
|76 g with AA battery
