Logitech mice and keyboards adapted for Mac will be sold in Ukraine from June31.05.24
Logitech today announced a new line of Logi for Mac products aimed at improving the Mac user experience. The line includes the latest MX series for Mac: MX Keys S, MX Keys S Combo, MX Keys Mini in Space Gray color, as well as the MX Anywhere 3S mouse for Mac.
The plastic parts of the new products in the Logi for Mac line are 78% recycled plastic.
The range of MX products, as well as new MX products, are available in colors that match the design of Mac computers.
- MX Keys S for Mac: A keyboard with comfortable and accurate typing and an updated special layout for Mac with improved backlighting. And also the Smart Actions function in Logi Options+.
- MX Keys S Combo for Mac: The first MX combo for Mac that includes the MX Keys S keyboard, MX Master 3S mouse and MX Palm Rest.
- MX Anywhere 3S for Mac: A compact mouse with quiet clicks, fast and accurate tracking with 8K resolution on any surface.
- MX Keys Mini for Mac is now available in Space Gray. It perfectly integrates into the workflow, has lighting and software settings.
Prices for new Logitech peripherals in Ukraine
Devices for Mac MX Keys S (4999 UAH), MX Keys S Combo (8999 UAH), MX Anywhere 3S (3999 UAH), MX Keys Mini (4799 UAH) will be available in Ukraine in June 2024.
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
The ASUS TUF Gaming VG249QL3A gaming monitor is equipped with a full set of technologies that will appeal to both gamers and those working with graphic content. Let’s talk about it in more detail
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
Acer eUrban eBike R electric bike review: lets ride a hundred km
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) laptop test: both worlds
5 reasons to buy old used flagship smartphones instead of new
Acer Swift Go 16 laptop test (SFG16-72-7669): outright
ASUS Zenbook Duo 2024 laptop test: smooth
Oppo Reno 11F smartphone review: excellent battery!
Acer Predator X27U monitor review: Achilles?
BlackView W60 smartwatch review: protected monthes
Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones review: sound beyond time
The Fallout universe in 2024: from games to TV series
Oppo Pad Neo tablet review: perspective
Review of all-in-one ASUS AiO A5 (A5702WVA): all at once
Review of ASUS AiO A5 (A5702WVA) all-in-one PC: everything at once
The best phone 2024 at the start of the year
Smartphone with E-Ink display Bigme Hibreak received a MediaTek processorE Ink smartphone
The basic version of the smartphone is equipped with a MediaTek MT6765 processor, 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal memory and runs on the Android 11 operating system.
Logitech mice and keyboards adapted for Mac will be sold in Ukraine from Junekeyboard Logitech mac os mouse
The line includes the latest Logitech MX series for Mac: MX Keys S, MX Keys S Combo, MX Keys Mini in Space Gray color, as well as the MX Anywhere 3S mouse for Mac.