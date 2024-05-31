Logitech mice and keyboards adapted for Mac will be sold in Ukraine from June

Logitech today announced a new line of Logi for Mac products aimed at improving the Mac user experience. The line includes the latest MX series for Mac: MX Keys S, MX Keys S Combo, MX Keys Mini in Space Gray color, as well as the MX Anywhere 3S mouse for Mac.

The plastic parts of the new products in the Logi for Mac line are 78% recycled plastic.

The range of MX products, as well as new MX products, are available in colors that match the design of Mac computers.

MX Keys S for Mac: A keyboard with comfortable and accurate typing and an updated special layout for Mac with improved backlighting. And also the Smart Actions function in Logi Options+.

MX Keys S Combo for Mac: The first MX combo for Mac that includes the MX Keys S keyboard, MX Master 3S mouse and MX Palm Rest.

MX Anywhere 3S for Mac: A compact mouse with quiet clicks, fast and accurate tracking with 8K resolution on any surface.

MX Keys Mini for Mac is now available in Space Gray. It perfectly integrates into the workflow, has lighting and software settings.

Prices for new Logitech peripherals in Ukraine

Devices for Mac MX Keys S (4999 UAH), MX Keys S Combo (8999 UAH), MX Anywhere 3S (3999 UAH), MX Keys Mini (4799 UAH) will be available in Ukraine in June 2024.