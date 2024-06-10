ASUS ROG peripherals at Computex 2024

At the Computex 2024 exhibition, the ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) brand presented the latest line of products aimed at improving the experience of gamers of various categories. Attention was also paid to ROG peripherals.

ROG Azoth Extreme Keyboard

ROG Azoth Extreme has an aluminum alloy body and a metal top frame. It operates at an 8K polling rate in wireless mode and has a long battery life of over 1,600 hours thanks to ROG SpeedNova technology. There is a Polling Rate Booster feature. The updated full-color OLED display allows users to view system information and easily adjust settings. Azoth Extreme features pre-lubricated ROG NX mechanical switches and sound-absorbing foam. Users can switch between Bluetooth, 2.4GHz low-latency wireless, or standard wired USB.

ROG Harpe Ace Extreme mouse

The body of the mouse is made of carbon composite fiber, which provides a good ratio of weight and strength. Its 47 gram construction ensures stability and control during intense gaming sessions. The ROG AimPoint Pro optical sensor with a resolution of 42,000 pixels per inch ensures accurate tracking. The resource of optical switches is 100 million clicks. The mouse also supports three connection modes, providing flexibility with wired USB, low-latency 2.4GHz wireless, and Bluetooth. In addition, the mouse comes with a set of accessories, including the ROG Polling Rate Booster. Previously introduced with the ROG Keris II Ace mouse, this diminutive device has also undergone changes and now supports a wireless polling rate of 8000Hz.

ROG Delta II headset

ROG Delta II has three connectivity modes (Bluetooth, 2.4GHz lag-free with ROG SpeedNova technology and wired via 3.5mm jack). DualFlow technology enables simultaneous audio playback and switching between two connected 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth wireless devices. A 50mm speaker with a titanium diaphragm is installed. All this is complemented by a 10 mm ultra-wideband microphone.

ROG Destrier Core Ergo gaming chair

The chair has special modes for raising and rotating the armrests 360°. Crafted from durable and breathable materials, including polyamide nylon and breathable mesh, the ROG Destrier Core provides support and comfort during long gaming sessions.

ROG Rapture GT-BE19000 router

The ROG Rapture GT-BE19000 gaming router is a Wi-Fi 7 standard network device that provides a wireless data transfer rate of up to 19 Gbps. The router supports AFC (Automated Frequency Coordination), which provides a stronger signal in the 6 GHz band, thanks to which wireless devices can transmit a signal with a peak power that is up to 63 times higher than when using the LPI (Low Power Indoor) system. The router is equipped with two 10 Gbit/s and four 2.5 Gbit/s ports. The USB WAN port can be used to backup the WAN connection, it supports the use of 4G LTE and 5G modems.