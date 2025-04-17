Asus ROG Delta 2 – headset in white and with 110 hours of battery life17.04.25
Asus has introduced a new model of the gaming headset in the ROG Delta series – the Moonlight White variant, made in a white and gray design. The device has already appeared on sale in the Chinese market, where its price is 1399 yuan, which is equivalent to approximately 191 US dollars.
The headset offers three connection modes: wireless at a frequency of 2.4 GHz, Bluetooth and wired via a 3.5 mm connector. This configuration allows you to use the device with various platforms, including personal computers, PlayStation consoles, Nintendo Switch, Xbox (in wired mode) and mobile devices. In wireless mode, SpeedNova technology is used, which provides minimal signal transmission delays and reduced power consumption – parameters that are important in competitive gaming.
The ROG Delta 2 is equipped with 50 mm titanium speakers capable of reproducing clear high frequencies, rich mid-range sound and expressive bass. In 2.4 GHz mode, the headset supports an audio format with a resolution of 24 bits and a sampling frequency of 96 kHz, as well as a virtual 7.1 surround sound function designed for precise positioning of sound sources in the gaming environment.
The kit includes a detachable microphone with a diameter of 10 mm, designed for high-quality voice transmission. The DualFlow Audio function is also implemented, which allows you to play audio from two devices simultaneously.
The headset’s battery life can reach 110 hours with the RGB backlight turned off. When fast charging is activated, the device can work up to 11 hours after 15 minutes of charging. The model weighs 318 grams. The box includes two sets of ear pads made of different materials, which allows you to choose the most comfortable option for long-term use.
The headset is compatible with Armoury Crate software, where advanced settings are available, and in wireless mode, lighting synchronization with other devices via Aura Sync is supported.
In addition to the headset, the company also demonstrated two gaming monitors. One of them – ROG Strix XG248Q5G – offers a refresh rate of 610 Hz, which is a record figure on the market. The second model, ROG XG32UCG, combines two display modes: 4K at 160 Hz and Full HD at 320 Hz.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
The Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 have equally good displays, large batteries, and support for software updates for 6 years. Let’s talk in more detail about what else makes them interesting.
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
Asus ROG Delta 2 – headset in white and with 110 hours of battery life Asus earphones
Asus has introduced a new model of the gaming headset in the ROG Delta series – the Moonlight White variant, made in a white-gray design.
You can pay the army fine in Reserve+ app with 50% discount events in Ukraine
A conscript submits an application through the “Reserve+” application, in which he acknowledges the violation. After that, an official decision on the fine appears in the system
You can pay the army fine in Reserve+ app with 50% discount
Mazda MX-5 to get 2.5-liter engine and manual transmission
Palantir artificial intelligence system adopted for NATO use
Anker Zolo – inexpensive wireless charger with magnetic mount
Asus ROG Strix XG32UCG and XG248Q5G-P – monitors with up to 610 Hz and support for FreeSync with G-Sync
Redmi Note 14 Pro, Poco M5s, Poco X7 Pro, Poco X6 Pro go on sale now
ChatGPT will take into account the context of all conversations with the user, not just the current one