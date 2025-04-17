Asus ROG Delta 2 – headset in white and with 110 hours of battery life

Asus has introduced a new model of the gaming headset in the ROG Delta series – the Moonlight White variant, made in a white and gray design. The device has already appeared on sale in the Chinese market, where its price is 1399 yuan, which is equivalent to approximately 191 US dollars.

The headset offers three connection modes: wireless at a frequency of 2.4 GHz, Bluetooth and wired via a 3.5 mm connector. This configuration allows you to use the device with various platforms, including personal computers, PlayStation consoles, Nintendo Switch, Xbox (in wired mode) and mobile devices. In wireless mode, SpeedNova technology is used, which provides minimal signal transmission delays and reduced power consumption – parameters that are important in competitive gaming.

The ROG Delta 2 is equipped with 50 mm titanium speakers capable of reproducing clear high frequencies, rich mid-range sound and expressive bass. In 2.4 GHz mode, the headset supports an audio format with a resolution of 24 bits and a sampling frequency of 96 kHz, as well as a virtual 7.1 surround sound function designed for precise positioning of sound sources in the gaming environment.

The kit includes a detachable microphone with a diameter of 10 mm, designed for high-quality voice transmission. The DualFlow Audio function is also implemented, which allows you to play audio from two devices simultaneously.

The headset’s battery life can reach 110 hours with the RGB backlight turned off. When fast charging is activated, the device can work up to 11 hours after 15 minutes of charging. The model weighs 318 grams. The box includes two sets of ear pads made of different materials, which allows you to choose the most comfortable option for long-term use.

The headset is compatible with Armoury Crate software, where advanced settings are available, and in wireless mode, lighting synchronization with other devices via Aura Sync is supported.

In addition to the headset, the company also demonstrated two gaming monitors. One of them – ROG Strix XG248Q5G – offers a refresh rate of 610 Hz, which is a record figure on the market. The second model, ROG XG32UCG, combines two display modes: 4K at 160 Hz and Full HD at 320 Hz.