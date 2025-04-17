You can pay the army fine in Reserve+ app with 50% discount

As for speeding fines on a camera… In the summer, a new function related to the payment of fines for violating military registration rules will appear in the “Reserve+” application. Now it will be possible to pay such a fine with a 50 percent discount. And for servicemen who still have a fine, it will be canceled altogether – they will not have to pay.

This opportunity appeared after President Volodymyr Zelensky signed Law No. 4316-IX of March 13, 2025. The document amends the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses, regulating the procedure for voluntary payment of fines.

The mechanism will work as follows:

A conscript submits an application through the “Reserve+” application, in which he admits the violation. After that, an official decision on the fine appears in the system. You can pay it directly in the application, using the specified details. The system will automatically record that the fine has been paid.

It is important to consider the deadline: 20 days are given from the date of the decision to pay the fine with a 50% discount. If you do not have time, you will have to pay the full amount.

In addition, the developers of the “Reserve+” program are actively working on implementing new functions designed to simplify procedures for citizens of Ukraine liable for military service.One of the key innovations will be automatic registration in territorial recruitment centers (TCC) when changing the place of registration.

The function will allow users of the “Reserve+” program to avoid the need to personally visit the TCC, which currently requires signing up for a problematic electronic queue and significant time costs. Thanks to the innovation, the workload on TCC employees will also be reduced.

In addition, the Ministry of Defense is developing the possibility of automatic registration and application for deferment through the application. This feature is especially useful for parents with many children and full-time students who are receiving their first higher education. It is expected that this feature will become available in the fall of this year.

The Ministry of Defense also plans to introduce a digital recruiting function that will allow users to choose their desired positions in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On August 16, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine made changes to the Procedure for conducting conscription. These changes concern verification of the authenticity of summonses issued by the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers (TCS).

According to the new rules, summonses generated through the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Military Conscripts and Reservists “Oberig” will have a unique electronic identifier in the form of a QR code. This code will allow you to quickly check all the information indicated on the agenda.

Conscripts will be able to check the validity of the summons through the electronic account of the conscript, military conscript or reservist, which will be accessed through the mobile application “Reserve +”. This program, according to the statement of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, is an official tool for conscripts. The government has also established the legal status of summonses both on paper forms and on those generated using the “Oberig” register.

In addition, the resolution regulated the procedure for determining the address for sending a summons to reservists and conscripts who updated their personal data after the expiration of the 60-day period set by law for clarifying their registration data.