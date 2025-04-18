Nothing CMF Buds 2 TWS headphones have ANC and IP55 protection18.04.25
Nothing has introduced a new model of completely wireless headphones – CMF Buds 2. You can already order the new product on the company’s official website for $59, €49.95 or £39. Delivery starts on April 18. Externally, the CMF Buds 2 repeat the design of last year’s model, but the manufacturer promises noticeable improvements in both sound and functionality. The headphones have received 11-mm speakers of their own design with proprietary Dirac Opteo tuning and Nothing Ultra Bass 2.0 technology, which provides deeper bass.
Among the key updates are support for Bluetooth 5.4 with the ability to connect to two devices simultaneously, as well as integration with Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair for quick pairing. The active noise cancellation system has also undergone changes: it is able to block up to 48 dB of external noise. The hybrid ANC system includes frequencies up to 5200 Hz and dynamically adapts to environmental conditions. Each earbud features three microphones with Clear Voice 3.0 and surround sound.
The charging case is IPX2 splash-proof, IP55 rated. Up to 13.5 hours of playtime on a single charge, and up to 55 hours with the case. The earbuds are available in three colors: light green, dark gray, and bright orange.
Nothing is preparing to release new wireless headphones Ear (open). The model is distinguished by a translucent design and an open construction with hooks that rotate around the ears.
Nothing Ear (open) is equipped with speakers located outside the ear and a three-point balancing system with silicone hooks. 5.3, using simultaneous work with two devices.
Each earbud weighs 8.1 grams and is protected from dust and moisture according to the IP54 standard. The headphones can be controlled via the Nothing X application, which allows you to adjust the equalizer, controls and update the firmware.
Nothing Ear (open) headphones are available in white for $149/€149/£129. Orders are already open, and sales are scheduled for October 1.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
The Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 have equally good displays, large batteries, and support for software updates for 6 years. Let’s talk in more detail about what else makes them interesting.
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
Nothing CMF Buds 2 TWS headphones have ANC and IP55 protection Bluetooth earphones
Key updates to the CMF Buds 2 include Bluetooth 5.4 support with the ability to connect to two devices simultaneously, as well as integration with Microsoft Swift Pair.
Motorola Edge 60 Stylus is the first in the series to receive a stylus. The smartphone is equipped with Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Motorola smartphone stylus
Motorola has announced the new Edge 60 Stylus smartphone, which will be available in India from April 23, and will then be available in other markets.
Nothing CMF Buds 2 TWS headphones have ANC and IP55 protection
Motorola Edge 60 Stylus is the first in the series to receive a stylus. The smartphone is equipped with Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
ChatGPT will feature a library of AI-generated images
NVIDIA RTX 5060 for laptops has fewer CUDA cores than the desktop version, but it won’t lag behind
Steam now lets see how much you’ve spent on games
Samsung introduces the Galaxy XCover 7 Pro rugged smartphone and Galaxy Tab Active 5 Pro tablet
You can pay the army fine in Reserve+ app with 50% discount
Mazda MX-5 to get 2.5-liter engine and manual transmission
Palantir artificial intelligence system adopted for NATO use