Nothing CMF Buds 2 TWS headphones have ANC and IP55 protection

Nothing has introduced a new model of completely wireless headphones – CMF Buds 2. You can already order the new product on the company’s official website for $59, €49.95 or £39. Delivery starts on April 18. Externally, the CMF Buds 2 repeat the design of last year’s model, but the manufacturer promises noticeable improvements in both sound and functionality. The headphones have received 11-mm speakers of their own design with proprietary Dirac Opteo tuning and Nothing Ultra Bass 2.0 technology, which provides deeper bass.

Among the key updates are support for Bluetooth 5.4 with the ability to connect to two devices simultaneously, as well as integration with Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair for quick pairing. The active noise cancellation system has also undergone changes: it is able to block up to 48 dB of external noise. The hybrid ANC system includes frequencies up to 5200 Hz and dynamically adapts to environmental conditions. Each earbud features three microphones with Clear Voice 3.0 and surround sound.

The charging case is IPX2 splash-proof, IP55 rated. Up to 13.5 hours of playtime on a single charge, and up to 55 hours with the case. The earbuds are available in three colors: light green, dark gray, and bright orange.

Nothing is preparing to release new wireless headphones Ear (open). The model is distinguished by a translucent design and an open construction with hooks that rotate around the ears.

Nothing Ear (open) is equipped with speakers located outside the ear and a three-point balancing system with silicone hooks. 5.3, using simultaneous work with two devices.

Each earbud weighs 8.1 grams and is protected from dust and moisture according to the IP54 standard. The headphones can be controlled via the Nothing X application, which allows you to adjust the equalizer, controls and update the firmware.

Nothing Ear (open) headphones are available in white for $149/€149/£129. Orders are already open, and sales are scheduled for October 1.