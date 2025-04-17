Baseus Qpow3 Power Bank charges iPhone 16 Pro Max up to 55% in just half an hour17.04.25
Baseus has announced the release of a new portable battery Qpow3 with a capacity of 20,000 mAh and support for fast charging up to 45 W. The device is available for pre-order in the Netherlands and France.
Compared to the previous model of the Qpow2 line, the new version has received noticeable improvements. Among the key changes are increased charging power, expanded connectivity options and an updated design of built-in cables.
The Qpow3 model allows you to charge up to four devices simultaneously. Two built-in USB-C cables are designed for an output power of up to 45 W. One of them is made in the form of a retractable element with a length of 24.5 centimeters, the other has a neat shape and a length of 13.5 centimeters. Additionally, USB-C and USB-A ports are provided, which also support accelerated charging standards, including PD 3.0, PPS and QC 4+.
Thanks to these capabilities, the external battery is able to charge, for example, an iPhone 16 Pro Max or a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphone to 55% in just half an hour. The total capacity of 20,000 mAh allows for 3.4 charging cycles for the iPhone 16, 1.9 cycles for the iPad Pro, and 2.4 cycles for the Huawei Mate 60. The battery itself is charged via USB-C with an input power of up to 30 W.
The device is equipped with an LED display that displays the remaining charge level.
In the Netherlands, pre-orders are open at a price of 59.99 euros, with official sales starting on May 1. In France, deliveries will begin on April 15. In addition, the future availability of the model in a number of other European countries has been confirmed, including the UK, Germany, and Spain, but specific sales start dates have not yet been specified.
Earlier in February, Baseus introduced the Bowie MC1 headphones in an open clip format, positioned as a more affordable alternative to similar models from Bose and Huawei.
