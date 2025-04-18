Motorola Edge 60 Stylus is the first in the series to receive a stylus. The smartphone is equipped with Snapdragon 7s Gen 2

Motorola has announced the new Edge 60 Stylus smartphone, which will be available in India from April 23, and will then be available in other markets. GB with the ability to expand using microSD cards up to 1 TB, and also has protection according to IP68 and MIL-STD-810H standards.

The Motorola Edge 60 Stylus received a 6.67-inch pOLED display with a resolution of 1220p, a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 3000 nits. The screen is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

The main camera consists of a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA 700C sensor and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a viewing angle of 120 °, which also supports macro photography. Gibraltar Sea. The expected price of the new product in Indian rupees is approximately $ 270.

Motorola has introduced the first smartphone in the Edge 60 series – Edge 60 Fusion, which became the brand’s first device with an integrated Moto AI system.

The smartphone is equipped with a 6.67-inch P-OLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a resolution of 1220×2712 pixels. The peak brightness of the display reaches 4500 nits, and 10-bit color depth, 100% DCI-P3 coverage and HDR10+ are also supported. Protection is provided by Gorilla Glass 7i. The case has IP68/IP69 certificates, which guarantees resistance to immersion in water to a depth of 1.5 meters for 30 minutes, as well as to powerful water jets. The screen is able to respond correctly to wet fingers, and the smartphone itself has been tested for compliance with the MIL-STD-810H standard.

Depending on the region, the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is equipped with a Dimensity 7300 or 7400 processor. Versions are available with 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB or 512 GB of storage. The smartphone runs on Android 15, offering Moto AI features such as transcription and summarization of audio, as well as image generation based on text queries using Magic Canvas.

The main camera includes a 50 MP Sony Lytia 700C sensor with optical stabilization and automatic adjustment of scene parameters. It is complemented by a 13 MP ultra-wide-angle module with macro capabilities. The front camera has a resolution of 32 MP and supports 4K video recording.

The smartphone is equipped with a 5200 mAh or 5500 mAh battery (depending on the market) and supports 68 W charging via USB-C.