ChatGPT will feature a library of AI-generated images

OpenAI announced the launch of a new option in ChatGPT – now users have access to a library of images generated using artificial intelligence. The function is introduced for both owners of paid Plus and Pro subscriptions and for those who use ChatGPT for free.

An additional section called “Library” has appeared on the chatbot interface panel. This section displays images created by users as a grid for convenient viewing. The functionality is aimed at those who regularly generate visual materials through the chatbot and would like to return to them in the future for viewing or editing.

Of the most global plans, OpenAI, the company behind the development of ChatGPT, is developing its social platform. According to sources, the company’s CEO Sam Altman has been privately collecting opinions and feedback on the project, without disclosing details. The official name and concept have not yet been announced, as well as information about whether any functions of existing ChatGPT models will be integrated into the platform. Representatives of OpenAI are currently refraining from commenting.

The creation of a social network by OpenAI can be seen not only as a step towards competition with the largest players in the media market such as Meta or X, but also as a potential way to obtain a large-scale array of data for training its models. A similar approach was previously used by X – the platform is actively used to improve the work of the Grok chatbot.

However, a possible conflict of interest adds additional intrigue to the situation. X founder Elon Musk used to be involved in OpenAI, but left the company, taking up his own developments in the field of artificial intelligence. In recent years, he has repeatedly expressed criticism of former partners, in particular, advocating for restrictions on their activities. At the same time, the influence of Mask on political and technological processes in the US remains significant, and direct competition with its platform may carry certain risks for OpenAI — especially in the context of increasing confrontation in the AI ​​market.