Microsoft showed accessories for Xbox in the design of DOOM: The Dark Ages18.04.25
In anticipation of the release of DOOM: The Dark Ages, Microsoft decided to add a little more excitement and introduced a line of Xbox accessories designed in the style of the new game.
Among the new products is the Xbox wireless gamepad, designed in a gray-green color scheme, reminiscent of the armor of the Executioner of Doom. The blood stain on the case only enhances this image. The controller will be available for a limited time – you can order it until April 18 on the Microsoft Store for $80. The kit will include a DLC code with a unique costume for the main character, which will be opened on the day of the game’s release.
Microsoft also paid special attention to gamers who prefer premium solutions. For them, the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller was prepared in a black and red design with demonic DOOM motifs. The cost of the device is $200, pre-orders are already available, and deliveries will start on April 25.
The third piece in the collection is a removable cover for the Xbox Series X. It features a dark stone design and features a red DOOM symbol as its centerpiece. The $55 accessory complements the series’ dark aesthetic. DOOM: The Dark Ages will be released on May 15 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
The Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 have equally good displays, large batteries, and support for software updates for 6 years. Let’s talk in more detail about what else makes them interesting.
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
Microsoft showed accessories for Xbox in the design of DOOM: The Dark Ages Microsoft Xbox
In anticipation of the release of DOOM: The Dark Ages, Microsoft decided to add a little more excitement and introduced a line of Xbox accessories designed in the style of the new game.
Nothing CMF Buds 2 TWS headphones have ANC and IP55 protection Bluetooth earphones
Key updates to the CMF Buds 2 include Bluetooth 5.4 support with the ability to connect to two devices simultaneously, as well as integration with Microsoft Swift Pair.
Nothing CMF Buds 2 TWS headphones have ANC and IP55 protection
Motorola Edge 60 Stylus is the first in the series to receive a stylus. The smartphone is equipped with Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
ChatGPT will feature a library of AI-generated images
Steam now lets see how much you’ve spent on games
Samsung introduces the Galaxy XCover 7 Pro rugged smartphone and Galaxy Tab Active 5 Pro tablet
You can pay the army fine in Reserve+ app with 50% discount
Mazda MX-5 to get 2.5-liter engine and manual transmission