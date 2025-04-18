Microsoft showed accessories for Xbox in the design of DOOM: The Dark Ages

In anticipation of the release of DOOM: The Dark Ages, Microsoft decided to add a little more excitement and introduced a line of Xbox accessories designed in the style of the new game.

Among the new products is the Xbox wireless gamepad, designed in a gray-green color scheme, reminiscent of the armor of the Executioner of Doom. The blood stain on the case only enhances this image. The controller will be available for a limited time – you can order it until April 18 on the Microsoft Store for $80. The kit will include a DLC code with a unique costume for the main character, which will be opened on the day of the game’s release.

Microsoft also paid special attention to gamers who prefer premium solutions. For them, the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller was prepared in a black and red design with demonic DOOM motifs. The cost of the device is $200, pre-orders are already available, and deliveries will start on April 25.

The third piece in the collection is a removable cover for the Xbox Series X. It features a dark stone design and features a red DOOM symbol as its centerpiece. The $55 accessory complements the series’ dark aesthetic. DOOM: The Dark Ages will be released on May 15 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series.