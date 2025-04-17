Xiaomi Smart Camera 4 has night vision and artificial intelligence, of course17.04.25
Xiaomi has announced a new camera for the smart home system – the Smart Camera 4 model. The device is available for pre-order in China, where its cost is 249 yuan, which is equivalent to approximately 34 US dollars.
The novelty received an 8-megapixel matrix with support for 4K video recording. 940 nanometers This allows you to capture objects at a distance of up to ten meters in complete darkness.
The camera is equipped with a 1T artificial intelligence chip, thanks to which it is possible to automatically recognize and track the movement of people and animals. To ensure data security and stable connection, support for Wi-Fi 6 in two bands and a four-level protection system, including a specialized Mijia chip, are used. cap.
So far, we are talking about the start of sales only in the domestic market, but for international users, the Smart Camera C700 model may be offered, which, according to the declared characteristics, is almost identical to the Chinese version.
Xiaomi Smart Camera 4 is equipped with a 1T artificial intelligence chip, which enables automatic motion recognition and tracking.
