Netflix has added search for movies and TV series by sample description17.04.25
Netflix has begun a limited test of a new search feature powered by OpenAI’s artificial intelligence technology. As Bloomberg reports, the tool is currently only available to a select few users in Australia and New Zealand.
Unlike the standard search by actor, title, or genre, the new feature allows you to find content using descriptions expressed in normal spoken language. Users can formulate queries based on their mood or the overall impression they expect to get from watching. For example, when entering a query like “something sad,” the system will suggest drama-themed TV series and movies. This capability is provided by generative AI, which eliminates the need for traditional keywords and is expected to make it easier to find content to watch.
Netflix has previously used artificial intelligence to generate personalized recommendations based on viewing history. The company is now exploring new ways to leverage AI.
So far, only owners of devices with the iOS operating system have access to the experimental feature. Information about possible Android support has not yet been received. In the near future, Netflix plans to expand the geography of testing, including the US market.
In addition, the streaming service has introduced support for the HDR10+ format, which allows you to improve the visual perception of video content through the use of dynamic metadata. This technology contributes to a more accurate transmission of details in both light and dark areas of the image, and also provides increased color saturation and improved contrast. To view materials in HDR10+ format, you need a device compatible with this technology and a Netflix Premium subscription.
