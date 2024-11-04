Logitech M196 mouse review: small and long

Logitech M196 mouse review: small and long04.11.24
Small mice for work have always been in demand. The Logitech company recently presented a new model, which, in addition to compactness, is characterized by high autonomy of work. Let’s talk in more detail about the Logitech M196 computer mouse.
Logitech M196 is a representative of the budget segment. The body is completely made of plastic, has a completely symmetrical shape and small dimensions. It will easily fit in a bag over a portable laptop and even more so a backpack or an office bag. It is stated that the body was created from recycled plastic.
There are relief zones on the sides of the mouse for better ergonomics. Despite its small dimensions, it is comfortable to hold even if you have a large hand. The mouse is available in three colors – black, as in our case, white and pink.
The mouse has two main buttons and a scroll wheel that is also clickable. The click of large keys is clear and loud. This also applies to the button under the wheel. Scrolling is quiet, with the position of each position felt.
The bottom of the mouse has four round legs, which should contribute to better gliding. There is a compartment for one AA battery. The battery is included.
The mouse has only one option for connecting to a PC – via Bluetooth. A good option not to think about the possible loss of the receiver. However, if for some reason the wireless connection is not suitable, there are no other options for the mouse. But it will be possible to connect it not only to desktops and laptops, but also to tablets.
An extremely important factor for a wireless mouse is, of course, autonomy. Here, Logitech holds the brand and declares a year of operation from one battery. The same indicators were also announced and observed at one time, so there is no reason not to believe.
We said that the Logitech M196 is affordable. Costing around ten bucks seems like an exceptional factor these days. It seems that utilitarian devices simply disappeared. The manufacturers supplemented them with extra soft toys and after throwing in a couple of dollars they call them budget, although this is not quite the case. But the Logitech M196 is exactly that – strictly for work, cheap, convenient for its size, wireless and works all year long on a battery. What else is needed?
Characteristics of the mouseLogitech M196
|Sensor type:
|Optical
|Permission:
|1000 DPI
|Number of keys:
|2+1 scroll wheel
|Backlight:
|no
|Connection:
|Bluetooth LE
|Dimensions:
|100×60×38 mm
|Weight:
|76g with AA battery
|Provider:
|Asbis
|Price:
|449 UAH
Rating:
+ autonomy
+ price
+ Ergonomics
Read also:
- Mouse review Logitech Signature M650: a pink dream
- Overview Logitech G309 mouse and Logitech G515 TKL keyboard: in an adult way
- Review of gaming mouse Logitech G502 X Plus: old or eternal?
Editor
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Logitech M196 mouse review: small and long
The Logitech M196 mouse is designed for work, affordable, convenient in size, wireless, and lasts all year on a battery. What else is needed?
Logitech M196 mouse review: small and long
Magnetic table lamp Baseus: the attraction of light
Ugreen CM681 review: 13-in-1 hub for everything in the world
Ugreen X559 65W GaN charger review
Top smartphones with wireless charging: cheapest, fresh, used
Ugreen Choice H6 Pro TWS review: amazing
Baseus 20,000mAh 22W power bank review
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: new design and metal top
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
Video surveillance from Ajax: review of IP cameras DomeCam Mini, TurretCam, BulletCam and NVR video recorder
Acer Nitro XF240Y S3 gaming monitor review: best for less
Logitech G microphone review: Yeti Orb and Yeti GX models
Oppo Watch X smartwatch review: expensive and tasteful
The final system requirements of STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl have become knowngames hardware
GSC Game World has updated the system requirements for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, which have become more optimized compared to those presented a few years ago
ChatGPT has added an internet search functionartificial intelligence internet search
ChatGPT search promises to speed up access to the information you need, avoiding lengthy searches and sorting through links.