Logitech M196 mouse review: small and long

Small mice for work have always been in demand. The Logitech company recently presented a new model, which, in addition to compactness, is characterized by high autonomy of work. Let’s talk in more detail about the Logitech M196 computer mouse.

Logitech M196 is a representative of the budget segment. The body is completely made of plastic, has a completely symmetrical shape and small dimensions. It will easily fit in a bag over a portable laptop and even more so a backpack or an office bag. It is stated that the body was created from recycled plastic.

There are relief zones on the sides of the mouse for better ergonomics. Despite its small dimensions, it is comfortable to hold even if you have a large hand. The mouse is available in three colors – black, as in our case, white and pink.

The mouse has two main buttons and a scroll wheel that is also clickable. The click of large keys is clear and loud. This also applies to the button under the wheel. Scrolling is quiet, with the position of each position felt.

The bottom of the mouse has four round legs, which should contribute to better gliding. There is a compartment for one AA battery. The battery is included.

The mouse has only one option for connecting to a PC – via Bluetooth. A good option not to think about the possible loss of the receiver. However, if for some reason the wireless connection is not suitable, there are no other options for the mouse. But it will be possible to connect it not only to desktops and laptops, but also to tablets.



An extremely important factor for a wireless mouse is, of course, autonomy. Here, Logitech holds the brand and declares a year of operation from one battery. The same indicators were also announced and observed at one time, so there is no reason not to believe.

We said that the Logitech M196 is affordable. Costing around ten bucks seems like an exceptional factor these days. It seems that utilitarian devices simply disappeared. The manufacturers supplemented them with extra soft toys and after throwing in a couple of dollars they call them budget, although this is not quite the case. But the Logitech M196 is exactly that – strictly for work, cheap, convenient for its size, wireless and works all year long on a battery. What else is needed?



Sensor type: Optical Permission: 1000 DPI Number of keys: 2+1 scroll wheel Backlight: no Connection: Bluetooth LE Dimensions: 100×60×38 mm Weight: 76g with AA battery Provider: Asbis Price: 449 UAH

