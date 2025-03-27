Ajax Systems has released a door lock that uses AI and supports HDR27.03.25
The Ukrainian company Ajax Systems has introduced a new smart video doorbell Ajax DoorBell, equipped with built-in artificial intelligence, an infrared sensor and the ability to control via mobile applications.
According to information published on the manufacturer’s website, the device is equipped with a 4-megapixel camera with HDR technology support, infrared illumination with a range of up to six meters and is offered at a price of 9,999 hryvnias.
DoorBell combines the functions of a traditional doorbell with the capabilities of security and video surveillance systems. By pressing the bell, the user has the opportunity to instantly contact the guest. The built-in infrared sensor and artificial intelligence algorithms improve image quality, allowing you to record what is happening near the front door.
Among the device’s features are instant notification of guests, video surveillance with the ability to record the movement of people, animals and vehicles, as well as data transmission to a video recorder. DoorBell can interact with security companies even in the absence of a Wi-Fi connection thanks to integration with the Ajax hub.
The company has developed its own noise reduction and echo cancellation technologies, and the device’s volume level significantly exceeds that of its counterparts. Users can configure object detection parameters and receive notifications only about specific events depending on the selected preferences.
The video doorbell camera is equipped with a 4-megapixel CMOS sensor. The viewing angle is 90 ° vertically and 155 ° horizontally, which allows you to cover the entire area in front of the entrance door. HDR technology prevents the appearance of overexposed or darkened areas in the images, and infrared illumination allows you to see objects at a distance of up to six meters even in complete darkness.
Earlier, Ajax Systems presented an updated version of the mobile application for Apple Watch, which has a changed design and new navigation. In addition, on November 21, 2024, Ajax Systems held its sixth Ajax Special Event – an annual event dedicated to new technological developments. During the presentation, new video surveillance cameras, motion sensors and other devices were announced. Among the key innovations was the IndoorCam Wi-Fi camera, equipped with an infrared sensor, artificial intelligence and a backup communication channel.
Ukrainian company Ajax Systems has introduced a new smart video doorbell, Ajax DoorBell, equipped with built-in artificial intelligence, an infrared sensor, and the ability to control via mobile applications.
