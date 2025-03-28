Apple to hold WWDC 2025 developer conference from June 9 to 1328.03.25
Apple has announced the dates for its annual developer conference WWDC 2025, which will take place from June 9 to 13.
As in previous years, the event will include online sessions for developers, as well as a keynote presentation scheduled for June 9 at Apple Park.
The company is expected to unveil new versions of iOS, iPadOS, and macOS during the keynote presentation. This year, the interface changes may resemble the VisionOS design, which uses translucent elements. This is hinted at by the conference logo, which contains 25 in a glass style. The update promises to be the biggest redesign of the software platforms since the release of iOS 7.
In addition to the keynote presentation, the company will hold offline events for developers. Participants will be able to communicate with Apple experts in individual and group lab sessions, as well as participate in special programs. The number of tickets for those wishing to attend the event will be limited. During the five days, online sessions will be available to all interested users free of charge.
The Apple Park visit program on June 9 will be available to participants of the Apple Developer Program, graduates of the Apple Entrepreneur Camp, winners of previous years’ Swift Student Challenge and members of the Apple Developer Enterprise Program. Selection will be made through a random lottery.
Earlier, in February, Apple held a Swift Student Challenge competition, and the winners should be announced in the near future. They will be invited to participate in the multi-day program in Cupertino.
Additional information about WWDC 2025 will be available in the Apple Developer app and on the official Apple Developer website closer to the event date.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Let’s talk about another interesting microphone for recording podcasts and vlogging. Ugreen CM769 is a budget model, let’s see how it copes with recording voice and sounds.
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
Asus Zenbook S 14 UX5406S laptop test: ultra-compact
Apple to hold WWDC 2025 developer conference from June 9 to 13 Apple world events
WWDC 2025 will include online sessions for developers, as well as a keynote presentation scheduled for June 9 at Apple Park.
The latest generation Toyota GR Supra A90 Final Edition costs twice as much as the standard version car Toyota
Toyota is ending production of the Supra A90 with the release of a limited edition Final Edition, featuring increased power, upgraded suspension, and carbon fiber aero kit.
Apple to hold WWDC 2025 developer conference from June 9 to 13
The latest generation Toyota GR Supra A90 Final Edition costs twice as much as the standard version
Huawei showed off technology for controlling e-books with a glance
AirPods Max with USB-C will support Lossless audio
Ajax Systems has released a door lock that uses AI and supports HDR
New Samsung Odyssey monitors receive OLED matrices, support for glasses-free 3D and frequencies from 144 Hz
Assassin’s Creed Shadows breaks game series records on Steam
Asus NUC 15 Pro+ gets Core Ultra 9 processor and 96 GB RAM support
Research: in 2025 the gaming market will be $203 billion, and the number of players will be 4 billion
Nvidia RTX Pro graphics cards get 96 GB of GDDR7 memory