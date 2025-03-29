Vivo showed off a prototype of its mixed reality headset

Chinese company Vivo has unveiled a prototype of its own mixed reality headset. During the Boao Forum for Asia, a gadget called Vivo Vision was demonstrated, which outwardly resembles the Apple Vision Pro.

The manufacturer has not yet disclosed the technical specifications of the device or announced the timing of its release on the market. However, the company has announced its intention to strengthen its positions in the field of spatial computing and consumer robotics, which may indicate the further development of the MR headset direction.

Apple began shipping its augmented and virtual reality headsets last week. It sold between 160,000 and 180,000 units of the Apple Vision Pro in its first weekend, and that number has reportedly risen to 200,000 units, according to an Apple insider who has access to sources familiar with Apple sales.

That’s quite a feat considering the device was only available for pre-order for about 10 days. It’s important to note that the company had planned to sell 400,000 units in its first year, which means that half of that goal will be achieved through early pre-orders alone. International sales are also expected to begin in June.

The headset combines a whole host of technologies, solutions, and devices that the user is forced to wear on their face. As a result, the company had to make a number of compromises. For example, to reduce the strain on the head, the headset receives power from an external source. In this case, the device turned out to be quite heavy and can cause discomfort during prolonged use.

The eye- and hand-tracking control system received special praise. It is “light years ahead of any other consumer hand- or eye-tracking system.” Although this system is not always convenient. Sometimes it makes it difficult to work with the headset, as “having to look at what you want to control is really distracting.”

More than 250 Apple Arcade games will also work on the Vision Pro, including Lego Builder’s Journey, Super Fruit Ninja, Bloons TD 6, Skatrix Pro, What the Golf?, Cut the Rope 3, etc. Other compatible work-oriented apps include Webex, Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Slack, Notion, and Todoist. Netflix and YouTube apps are missing from the list – users can now access the services via a browser.