Ford has patented a manual transmission shifter simulator for electric cars29.03.25
Electric vehicles are quick to accelerate and don’t require shifting gears, but Ford has decided to add more tactile sensations to the process. The company has patented a device that resembles a manual transmission lever that doesn’t change the actual gear ratios but creates the effect of shifting gears for drivers who prefer a classic driving style.
According to the patent, titled Shifter Assembly For Electric Vehicle, published on March 20, the system includes a lever mounted on the floor, like in classic Ford Mustang models. However, unlike a manual transmission, it doesn’t interact with the transmission directly, but sends signals to an electronic controller that regulates the torque of the electric motor. This allows you to simulate power pauses, creating the gearshift effect characteristic of cars with an internal combustion engine.
Similar technologies have been used in electric vehicles from other manufacturers. For example, Hyundai has implemented a similar effect in the Ioniq 5 N with paddle shifters, and Toyota is developing a system with a clutch simulator that even allows you to go quiet. However, Ford is taking a different approach: small motors are built into the base of the lever, creating resistance when shifting gears for a more realistic feel. At the moment, this is just a patent application, filed back in 2023. Whether this technology will be implemented in Ford’s production electric vehicles is still unknown.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Let’s talk about another interesting microphone for recording podcasts and vlogging. Ugreen CM769 is a budget model, let’s see how it copes with recording voice and sounds.
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
Asus Zenbook S 14 UX5406S laptop test: ultra-compact
Ford has patented a manual transmission shifter simulator for electric cars Ford patent right
Electric cars have instant acceleration and don’t require shifting gears, but Ford decided to add more tactile sensations to the process.
New POCO F7 smartphones receive Google Gemini AI support and IP68 body protection Poco smartphone
Sales of the flagship line of smartphones POCO F7 have started. The models POCO F7 Pro and POCO F7 Ultra are presented. The devices have received protection against dust and moisture according to the IP68 standard
Apple to hold WWDC 2025 developer conference from June 9 to 13
The latest generation Toyota GR Supra A90 Final Edition costs twice as much as the standard version
Huawei showed off technology for controlling e-books with a glance
AirPods Max with USB-C will support Lossless audio
Ajax Systems has released a door ring that uses AI and supports HDR
New Samsung Odyssey monitors receive OLED matrices, support for glasses-free 3D and frequencies from 144 Hz
Assassin’s Creed Shadows breaks game series records on Steam
Asus NUC 15 Pro+ gets Core Ultra 9 processor and 96 GB RAM support