Ford has patented a manual transmission shifter simulator for electric cars

Electric vehicles are quick to accelerate and don’t require shifting gears, but Ford has decided to add more tactile sensations to the process. The company has patented a device that resembles a manual transmission lever that doesn’t change the actual gear ratios but creates the effect of shifting gears for drivers who prefer a classic driving style.

According to the patent, titled Shifter Assembly For Electric Vehicle, published on March 20, the system includes a lever mounted on the floor, like in classic Ford Mustang models. However, unlike a manual transmission, it doesn’t interact with the transmission directly, but sends signals to an electronic controller that regulates the torque of the electric motor. This allows you to simulate power pauses, creating the gearshift effect characteristic of cars with an internal combustion engine.

Similar technologies have been used in electric vehicles from other manufacturers. For example, Hyundai has implemented a similar effect in the Ioniq 5 N with paddle shifters, and Toyota is developing a system with a clutch simulator that even allows you to go quiet. However, Ford is taking a different approach: small motors are built into the base of the lever, creating resistance when shifting gears for a more realistic feel. At the moment, this is just a patent application, filed back in 2023. Whether this technology will be implemented in Ford’s production electric vehicles is still unknown.