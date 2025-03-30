Discord has received a major update30.03.25
The popular gaming chat service Discord has received an interface update in its desktop application. The developers have added a completely black Onyx theme, changed the design with increased indents between elements, and expanded the possibilities of customizing the channel list.
Previously, the application interface was made in dark colors, but did not have a completely black background. The new Onyx mode is designed for users of OLED displays, where black pixels are turned off, reducing power consumption and increasing image contrast. The updated design unifies the appearance of the mobile and desktop versions, and the Onyx theme complements the three existing standard themes.
The changes affected the interface of outgoing calls: now it has become easier to manage camera and microphone settings. The Discord display mechanism has been updated during the game. Now the application window is not built into the image, but superimposed on it. This method reduces the frame rate of Discord display and reduces the load on the system. The new interface is designed as individual widgets that can be moved and resized, similar to the Xbox Game Bar functionality in Windows. It is noted that this method of integration will reduce potential conflicts with anti-systems.
